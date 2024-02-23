Springfield's Jarrett Middle School, Reed Academy name new principals

Jarrett Middle School had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April 2023 at its new campus on West Portland Street.

New principals have been named for two Springfield middle schools, Jarrett and Reed.

Jarrett has a new building and campus, paid for by the 2019 bond issue, on West Portland Street.

The Reed Academy for Fine and Performing Arts is also slated for a new building. Reed is temporarily housed in the former Jarrett building on South Jefferson Avenue while a new school — to be paid for by the 2023 bond issue — is constructed on the same campus at Lyon Avenue and Atlantic Street.

Reed, in particular, has experienced leadership turnover in recent years. Robin Collins, assistant principal of Hillcrest High School, will be the next principal of Reed.

She will replace Bret Ingle, who will become the principal of Williams Elementary. This is Ingle's first year at Reed, where he replaced Sara Strohm, who had been in the principal role for three years before taking a job in Branson.

Collins has worked for Springfield since 2001 and spent the past four years at Hillcrest, where she was involved in work related to the campus renovation, part of the 2019 bond issue.

Robin Collins

She previously worked as a teacher, coach and principal for the district's summer program, Explore.

Her undergraduate degree was from Missouri State University and she earned a master's and specialist degree from William Woods University.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to serve as the next leader of Reed Academy," she said, in a Thursday news release. "I'm excited to continue working with the northside community and look forward to playing a role in its growth and success."

Billy Gosnell is the next principal of Jarrett. He is currently the assistant principal of secondary for the Launch Virtual Learning program.

“I am thrilled to accept the principal position at Jarrett Middle School because it presents an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of students, educators, and the broader school community," Gosnell said in the release.

Billy Gosnell

"Jarrett Middle School holds a special place in my heart, having previously served as a teacher and coach here. I am excited to return to a place where I have witnessed firsthand the potential for growth and success in students.”

He replaces Kirk Slater, who is retiring at the end of a 23-year career with the Springfield district. A longtime fixture at Hillcrest, Slater was named the Jarrett principal in 2019.

Gosnell has worked for the Springfield district since 2000, mostly at the middle school level.

He spent 11 years as assistant principal at Carver Middle School. He has also been a teacher and coach at Jarrett, an assistant principal during the summer, and an administrative liaison.

Gosnell completed his bachelor's and master's degrees at Missouri State and a specialist degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia.

