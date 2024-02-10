Springlike February weather, wintry mix Monday night

Another mild day is in progress, as the temperature touches 60 degrees for the third day in a row. Clouds will linger through the overnight into Sunday morning, with temperatures hovering just above freezing at daybreak.

A storm will move east through the Tennessee Valley early Sunday, brushing areas near and south of the Ohio River with light rain, while the rest of Ohio remains dry, with some afternoon clearing.

An area of high pressure will drift across the region, bringing a northerly flow of air and cooler in weather, but still mild for February–near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

A more potent southern system will bring rain back into the state Monday afternoon and evening, tracking from the Ozarks to the central Appalachians. As colder air filter into the northwest side of the storm Monday night, rain will change to snow, with a few inches of accumulations possible. Slippery travel is likely in some areas during the Tuesday morning commute, with melting by afternoon.

The coastal storm transition will take moisture away by Tuesday morning. Seasonably chill weather will prevail through the week. A clipper system could bring a few rain showers on Thursday.

Seasonably chilly weather will return the rest of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 60

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 35

Sunday: Clouds giving way to sun. High 49

Monday: Cloudy, rain/snow at night. High 48 (30)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 42 (29)

Wednesday: Partly sunny: High 44 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 45 (31)

Friday: Mainly cloudy. High 43 (31)

