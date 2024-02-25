Springlike weather coming to NYC — temperature could reach 60s on Wednesday

New York City is heating up this week, with a high of 61 degrees expected Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

So if you don’t like Sunday’s cold weather — temperatures will be in the 20s on Sunday evening — all you have to do is wait.

Springlike conditions will start to kick in on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures will hit the 50s. Some rain might fall on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 70% chance of precipitation on Tuesday evening, which will carry over into Wednesday with the higher temperatures.

Although Wednesday holds an expected high of 61 degrees, the temperature during the day could swing as low as 38 degrees.

“It would get colder behind that, and maybe behind that front there are a few snow flurries, like Wednesday night or Thursday,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson.

The late-winter warmth won’t last. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Clouds and light showers are then predicted for next weekend, but temperatures are supposed to climb again on Saturday and Sunday, with a high of 60 degrees on March 3, next Sunday.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday of next weekend all hold a 55% chance of rain, according to AccuWeather.

The first taste of spring in NYC comes almost a month after Groundhog Day on Feb.2, when Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and erroneously predicted an early spring.