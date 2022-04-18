Springtime storm could bring heavy snow to the Northeast

Eat This, Not That!

A diet lacking in nutritional value can cause a vitamin deficiency, which can lead to issues like bleeding gums, mouth sores, poor night vision and more. Taking vitamins can give our body the boost it needs to perform and stay healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Reda Elmardi, a Registered Dietician, Certified Nutritionist, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Trainer and owner of thegymgoat.com who explained what the best vitamins are to take and why. That said, to ensure y