Springtime storm could bring heavy snow to the Northeast
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking a springtime storm in the Northeast that’s bringing rain and a chance of heavy snow.
Snow showers Monday morning
An investigation is underway in Osceola County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Florida Turnpike early Saturday morning.
We’re expecting to see more long lines at the Orlando International Airport.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs social conservatives across the country push a coordinated, nationwide effort to roll back the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children, many veterans of the war over same-sex marriage are having the same gut reaction: we’ve been here before.“These are old networks and opponents, but I don’t think they are ‘reawakening.’ They never went away,” said Evan Wolfson, attorney and activist who founded Freedom To Marry, one
Our call of the day from Evercore is looking at the phenomenon of bonds and equities moving together. And a move up could be coming.
A diet lacking in nutritional value can cause a vitamin deficiency, which can lead to issues like bleeding gums, mouth sores, poor night vision and more. Taking vitamins can give our body the boost it needs to perform and stay healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Reda Elmardi, a Registered Dietician, Certified Nutritionist, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Trainer and owner of thegymgoat.com who explained what the best vitamins are to take and why. That said, to ensure y
Dr. Donald Pinkel “understood how families like mine struggle with cancer,” Tribune columnist Linda Lewis Griffith writes.
The New Orleans Breakers had a succesful debut in the new USFL
“They can’t park on the streets or in our parking lot.”
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first European Union leader to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person since the start of the war in Ukraine, said the Russian leader agreed to participate in an investigation into war crimes allegations against the Russian military. Last week, Nehammer traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin after…
Nucor has more plans in North Carolina — investments that would see the company move “one step away from the traditional steel-making lane,” CEO Leon Topalian says.
At least three wildfires have broken out in the Abilene area, with the Texas A&M Forest Service assisting local firefighters.
"It used be something that seemed important and even fun, and now you look at it and it’s confusing and depressing. It’s the Giuliani of apps"
From the bloom of a tree, to afternoon thunderstorms to tropical breezes: The change in the weather is easy to find.
Strong storms moved through Central Florida on Easter.
‘Beacon in the Galaxy’ would be sent to possible extraterrestrial intelligences within the Milky Way
Snow is in the forecast across the Northeast as a late-season winter storm looks set to sweep across New England and northern New York state Monday evening into Tuesday. Northern counties in New York, which are expected to see the worst of the storm, could see up to half a foot of snow, according to…
Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. At 6 a.m. in Hopkinton, Race Director Dave McGillivray sent out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard, which walks the course annually, announcing the start of the 126th Boston Marathon. McGillivray said in an interview that “it’s a new normal,” with some pandemic protocols still in place — like requiring participants to be vaccinated or show an exemption — “but it’s a normal.”
Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepluchre, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians.
Corpus Christi eighth graders performed "Living Stations of the Cross," acting out Jesus's crucifixion and death, on Good Friday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.