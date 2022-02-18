Springville couple sue Department of Child Services, claim violation of religious rights

Court gavel

BEDFORD — A Springville couple have filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Child Services, claiming the agency violated their right to religious freedom after their 10 children were removed from their home, following their 2019 arrests for neglect of dependent and domestic battery.

Documents filed by Scott A. Blattert and his wife Cherry A. Blattert and their attorney, David Smith, in Lawrence Circuit Court claim that the parents employ the Holy Bible for guidance on how to discipline their children, specifically verses from the Old Testament book of Proverbs, which read:

Proverbs 13:24 - “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.”

Proverbs 22:15 - “Folly is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline will drive it far away.”

Proverbs 23:13 - “Do not withhold discipline from a child; if you punish them with the rod, they will not die.”

Proverbs 29:15 - “A rod and a reprimand impart wisdom, but a child left undisciplined disgraces its mother.”

Proverbs 29: 17 - “Discipline your children, and they will give you peace; they will bring you the delights you desire.”

Others are reading: NLCS talks possible Oolitic Middle School closure, moving students to BMS.

The Blatterts' children were removed from their care after an Indiana State Police investigation found that they had aggressively disciplined their children.

Scott Blattert was allegedly seen on video striking one of his children with a belt, punching the child in the face and elbowing the child in the head.

Later, one of their children was interviewed by police, where the child told officers that both Scott and Cherry struck them with industrial-grade glue sticks as a form of punishment. The child claimed these were used because they caused significant pain, while leaving few visible markings.

Regional news: A military program will help protect 3.5M acres of southern Indiana and aid landowners.

Story continues

Court filings further explain that the parents believe their actions would be protected under Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which was signed into law in March 2015 by former Gov. Mike Pence. The bill states that the government cannot impede on the rights of an individual to practice their religion freely, without compelling interest to do-so.

The lawsuit seeks "declarative and injunctive relief" against IDCS, allowing them to reclaim full custody of their children.

"The Department of Child Services’ termination actions are serious burdens on Scott Blattert and Cherry Blattert’s religious exercise. Indeed, it is hard to imagine more serious burdens except perhaps imprisonment or the death penalty," the complaint filed on behalf of the couple stated.

This is not the first time Scott Blattert has claimed RFRA as defense related to his case.

Blattert previously attempted to claim the bill as a defense in his criminal proceedings related to his previous discipline of his children, where he faces multiple criminal charges including aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony and multiple counts of domestic battery resulting in the bodily injury of a person under 14, a Level 5 felony.

More: Commissioners approve grant aimed at reducing juvenile detention.

Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III did not allow Blattert to use the bill as a defense, a decision which he has appealed in the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The appeal remains ongoing.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Springville couple sue IDCS, claiming religious freedom violations