Springville man sentenced to probation, house arrest in child molestation case

BEDFORD — Zachary Martin of Springville was sentenced Wednesday morning to 1,460 days in the Indiana Department of Correction, all suspended, with three years of probation and six months of house arrest after a jury found him guilty of child molestation in March.

On March 23, Martin was found not guilty of three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, but guilty of one Level 4 felony count of child molesting – fondling or touching a minor under 14.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim came forward in September of 2020 and said Martin performed sex acts on her during the summer of that year.

Martin took a polygraph test to address the allegation. He failed the test, according to police. Reportedly, Martin later admitted that he touched the alleged victim in a sexual manner.

Testimony

Friends and members of Martin’s family testified at his sentencing hearing in Lawrence Superior Court II, asking Special Judge Larry Blanton not to send Martin away to the Indiana DOC.

Those testifying on his behalf, including mother and step-father who at one time were the legal guardians of the victim, spoke positively of Martin’s character prior to his arrest and said Martin would need to be around to help provide for his wife and two children, ages 1 and 2.

“It would crush us,” Kayla Lee-Martin, Zachary Martin’s wife and the mother of his two children, said when asked what kind of impact her husband being sentenced to prison would have on their family.

Dustin Luallen, a friend of Martin’s and his former brother-in-law, said Martin was “a great guy” he had known for years. Additionally, Luallen told the court that he had left Martin to watch his young daughter and was so confident in his innocence, despite the jury’s verdict, that he would have no issue allowing him to do it again in the future.

Martin’s mother, Heidi Wagner, testified that Martin was often the family’s go-to person for help with anything from picking up kids from school to fixing things around their house. She said Martin was a family man, who was known to put the needs of his wife and children above his own.

“He loves his kids and wife more than anything in this world,” Wagner said. “He would give his life for his family.”

The victim was unable to be present to testify during the sentencing, instead, Krystal Shetler, director of victim services for the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office, was called upon to speak of the impact this case has had on her.

According to Shetler, after coming forward, the victim’s demeanor was often sad, nervous and anxious.

The victim was nervous to testify originally, as she was worried about how emotional recalling events might be for her and how that could appear to a jury, Shetler said. Ultimately the victim did testify during the trial.

During that testimony, Chopra recalled the victim crying heavily, to the point of nearly suffering a panic attack. Shelter said that it took the victim around a month to fully calm down from the experience.

“It was very rough on her,” Shetler told the court.

The difficulty she experienced discussing these events is why the victim ultimately decided not to provide comments during Martin’s sentencing.

“She couldn’t let it out again,” Shetler said.

Closing arguments

During closing arguments, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Allison Chopra said the state of Indiana was asking the judge to consider issuing an 8-year prison sentence for Martin; the 6-year advisory sentence for a Level 4 felony, with an additional two years for aggravating factors.

Chopra argued that Martin’s position as an older family member of the victim created a power dynamic between them, where the victim would likely have felt compelled to comply with what Martin had asked of her, which she said that he abused to touch her inappropriately.

Martin’s attorney, Matthew Michael Kubacki, spoke next, arguing there were multiple mitigating factors that should call for a lesser sentence for his client, including his lack of criminal history and the undue harm that him spending significant time in prison would do to his family, based on their previous testimony.

Kubacki sought home detention for Martin, but said that, should the judge feel prison time be necessary in this case, he felt two years was a fair sentence, based on the mitigating factors.

