Sprinklr, Inc.'s (NYSE:CXM) recent US$387m market cap decline means a loss of US$109k for insiders who bought this year

The recent 11% drop in Sprinklr, Inc.'s (NYSE:CXM) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$500k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$16.00 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$391k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sprinklr

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Ragy Thomas for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$16.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.52). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Ragy Thomas was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Sprinklr Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Sprinklr. In total, insiders sold US$367k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sprinklr insiders own 23% of the company, currently worth about US$749m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sprinklr Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Sprinklr stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Sprinklr has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

