Sprinter, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, sets a world for the 100-meters at 105-years old

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins of Baton Rouge, LA, breaks the women's 100-meters dash world record in the 105+ age group at the Louisiana Senior Games.

