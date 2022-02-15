Sprout enters guilty pleas in cases spanning four years

Feb. 14—After up to a dozen appearances in Cumberland County Criminal Court, Edward Phillip Sprout pled guilty to four offenses — one dating back to 2017 — and received a ten-year sentence.

Sprout — who often attempted to elude arrest by fleeing from police — was facing seven charges, ranging from felony possession of meth with intent to four counts of felony evading arrest.

Sprout pled guilty to the following charges:

—Felony possession of more than .5 gras of meth for sale occurring on Oct. 5, 2017, after Crossville Police responded to a disturbance in the Quality Inn parking lot and found Sprout in possession of meth;

—Felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth occurring on June 20, 2021, stemming from a search of a Pinewood Dr. residence by Crossville police during which several small plastic bags with meth, digital scales and paraphernalia were seized;

—Felony evading arrest occurring on Dec. 23, 2020, when he fled from a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies on POW Camp Rd.; and,

—Felony evading arrest occurring on Jan. 14, 2018, when Sprout fled from a traffic stop attempted by CPD Lt. Dustin Lester that led to a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The remaining charges — including two other felony evading arrests — were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea. Sprout is credited with 305 days already served in jail.

In two unrelated cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Samuel Darren Hughes, 54, pled guilty to an information charging home improvement fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Hughes it to pay $8,000 restitution at $50 per month with fine and court costs waived.

The charge from cash accepted in exchange for home improvements between Nov. 15-30, 2017, that was not performed and/or completed.

—Jesse Brian Williams, 25, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated assault occurring on Jan. 11, 2020, and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. As part of the sentencing, Williams is to complete an anger management class. The charge stems from an incident in the Happy Sac parking lot during which the victim was placed in a choke hold. The incident was captured on video.

