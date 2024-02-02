With Sprouts coming, Deptford center planning renovation

WEST DEPTFORD TWP. — A Sprouts Grocery Store is tabbed to be the centerpiece to upgrading the look and tenant roster of Southwood Shopping Center over the next year and a half.

The shopping center, which opened at 875 Mantua Pike more than 60 years ago, changed ownership in August 2021.

The Sprouts is going into a space last occupied by an ALDI grocery store under a plan township planners will review this month for approval.

Sewell businessman Frank Funaro, one of a group of five investors, said it has been a long time since the center was renovated. Crews will start with some interior demolition to prepare the space for Sprouts.

“Since that unit is attached to the shopping center, we have to do some structural work to support … the roof. (It) kind of overlaps and covers the old center with the Sprouts. So, we’re in the process of doing that right now. But we anticipate demolition of the property, the former Aldi, probably sometime completed the beginning of March.”

The Sprouts is designed for 23,252 square feet, about standard for the chain. The existing building will be expanded and be closer to Mantua Pike, according to the site plan.

Southwood Shopping Center at 875 mantua Pike (Route 55) in West Deptford Township. PHOTO: Jan. 29, 2024.

Philly steakhouse, cosmetics business welcome Sprouts news

Businesses currently at Southwood have been told to expect major changes to accompany the Sprouts.

Priscilla Smith-Garcia opened Bella Liz Candles & Soaps at Southwood in November 2023. It is a first storefront for the Franklinville resident. Bella Liz products are made from natural ingredients and her business, slash, second career was home-based at its launch.

“They said they’re definitely going to renew the place,” Smith-Garcia said about a meeting with the new owners. “They’re going to start this year or next year. 2025 it should be completed. So far, it’s nice. Everyone is very friendly.”

Franklinville resident Priscilla Smith-Garcia in November 2023 moved her business making all-natural candles and soaps out of her home and into the Southwood Shopping Center at 875 Mantua Pike (Route 45) in West Deptford. She and her husband, Jose, are looking forward to a renovation of the center including adding a grocery store to the tenant list. PHOTO: Jan. 29, 2024.

The prospect of a grocery store opening also encouraged Sandi Anastasiadis, who with her husband Anastasios opened Whit or Whitout steakhouse at the center last April.

Anastasiadis said the family decided to open a Philly-style steakhouse, hence the phonetically suggestive ‘Whit or Whitout’ name, after tiring of commuting to their business in Philadelphia.

“I don’t have to worry about fighting the bridges, you know?” she said. “And they said they were going to redo this whole place and light it up like a football field.”

Anastasiadis said choice has worked out, although the customer flow is tough to predict in this area.

“We opened here and it was super busy in the beginning because everyone’s looking for an authentic cheesesteak,” she said. “And that’s what we do.”

Funaro, who owns other centers in New Jersey and in Philadelphia, said the work on the Sprouts space is scheduled to be finished no later than June 2025. The township mayor and council are excited about the upgrade plans, he said.

“We’re currently looking for other national tenants that we’re negotiating right now with,” Funaro said. “But we don’t have deals, yet. But they’ll come. Soon as that Sprouts is up there or gets further along in the process, we’re going to get some better tenants.”

The township Planning Board hearing on the Sprouts plan is set for Feb. 27.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Mantua Pike shopping center looks to Sprouts, new tenants, new owners