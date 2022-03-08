Sprouts Farmers Market plans second South Jersey location

HADDON TWP. - Sprouts Farmers Market, a fast-growing Arizona-based grocery chain, is planning to open its second South Jersey store here.

The company wants to occupy about 23,000 square feet between a Target store and the Cork 'n Bottle liquor store at the Cuthbert Boulevard complex, according to a filing with the township's planning department.

It will occupy space that formerly held A.C. Moore and Tuesday Morning stores.

The firm's application says the store will offer meat, seafood, produce and dairy products, as well as deli items, baked goods and beer and wine.

Sprouts Farmers Market, which opened its first South Jersey store in Evesham in June 2019, plans to add a second site at Westmont Plaza in Haddon Township.

A company representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Also in South Jersey: Are you ready for the HomeGoods grand opening?

Sprouts, which puts produce at the center of each store's open layout, describes its target customers as "health enthusiasts" and "experience seekers," according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange.

It has shifted away from stores with 28,000 to 30,000 square feet to smaller stores of 21,000 to 25,000 square feet, the filing says. The smaller stores with lower costs to build and operate, "will allow us to deliver strong returns and continue to accelerate our growth," it added.

Sprouts store typically employ 75 to 100 full- and part-time workers, according to the Feb. 24 filing.

The planning board is expected to consider the application at its April 7 meeting.

Sprouts entered the South Jersey market in June 2019 when it opened a 33,000-square-foot market at Marlton Crossing, a Route 73 shopping center in Evesham. It had previously expanded to Pennsylvania with a store in South Philadelphia.

Sprouts Farmers Market, which entered the South Jersey market with an Evesham store in June 2019, plans to add a second site at Westmont Plaza in Haddon Township.

The 20-year-old firm, with 384 outlets in 23 states, bills itself as "one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country." It has 130 stores in California, 49 in Texas and 44 in Arizona, according to the company's website.

The firm, which is targeting the mid-Atlantic area for growth, has added 62 stores over its last three fiscal years. It expects to add 15 to 20 stores in its current fiscal year.

Story continues

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sprouts Farmers Market submits plans for Haddon Township NJ store