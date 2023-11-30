Sprouts organic grocery store to open first Central Pa. location in York

York County is getting a Sprouts Farmers Market.

This is the first Sprout's location in Central Pennsylvania, and it is expected to open in 2024, according to the property developer's site. The closest Sprouts to the region are in Philadelphia and Dresher.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a grocery store chain that focuses on natural and organic products.

The new Sprouts will open in Crossroads, near the intersection of Route 30 and Interstate 83 in York. The new store will be over 21,000 square feet and sit between a PetSmart and an Interiors Home store in the shopping center.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: New Sprouts organic grocery store coming to York, Pa.