Sprouts works on second southwest Bakersfield store

Aug. 30—Construction has begun on what will be Bakersfield's second Sprouts Farmers Market — right across the street from an existing Albertsons supermarket by Panama Lane and Wible Road.

The Phoenix-based chain confirmed Wednesday the store will open next year with a selection of specialty foods including health-focused items such as grass-fed beef, organic chicken and selections for vegans.

Its location behind a Carl's Jr. in the city's expanding southwest, which already has a Sprouts along Stockdale Highway, puts it in close competition with not only with Albertsons but also a Costco and Sam's Club not far away.

The company did not respond directly to questions about its decision to put up a new building across from an existing supermarket, but it emphasized it is experiencing demand for fresh and organic produce "and better-for-you products that you won't find at conventional grocery stores."

"Our differentiated products are resonating with our core customer segments," its email continued. "(The company's) supply chain continues to get stronger and more efficient. We are accelerating our store growth with our new prototype and plan to grow 10% year over year."

Residents in the area were divided on whether they will switch to Sprouts or align with Albertsons.

Parm Rai, a Bakersfield resident in the Albertsons parking lot Wednesday afternoon, said he may go over to the Sprouts side because of what he considers its healthier fare, good prices and better variety.

Not Daisy Bello. She said she likes to get in and out of stores quickly — and that Albertsons provides that convenience.