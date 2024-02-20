Spruce Creek legal victory over proposed interchange was 'welcome vindication'

Here in the Sunshine State, our elected leaders have taken to the idea that endless growth and sprawl are the only paths forward. Rich developers and their special interest groups pour millions of dollars into electing the officials who will serve them most eagerly, and from where I’m standing, it looks like most of the politicians in our state are more than happy to bend to the will of their corporate masters. What is in the public interest doesn't seem to matter much. In a state once known for its pristine and untamed natural beauty, we have bulldozed most of it to make way for strip malls and tract homes, losing forever the most sacred attributes that make this land special. Surely, many developers and real estate folks have been greatly enriched in the process. But for the rest of us, the price of this so-called “progress” has been steep.Many people in our community felt welcome vindication this month when hearing of our legal victory against the Florida Department of Transportation and their efforts to bulldoze sixty acres of wetlands in the Spruce Creek watershed to make way for an unneeded $200 million interchange on I-95.

One of the entrances to the Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve is at the end of Martins Dairy Road, about 1.5 miles from where a new Interstate 95 interchange is planned at Pioneer Trail in New Smyrna Beach.

To me, it was bewildering that our state government would even consider doing such a thing - that private citizens would need to battle them and their army of expensive lawyers - just to prevent the government from destroying the sensitive habitat it has often vowed to protect. It seems like hypocrisy, and it is. But, of course, these are sweetheart deals benefiting the high and mighty donor class of Volusia County and beyond.Unsurprisingly, one of Mori Hosseini’s newest developments sits in the gaping maw of this proposed interchange. If built, it would spill its vehicular contents directly into Mori’s new neighborhood, which is ironically named “Woodhaven.” According to Mr. Hosseini, this is purely coincidental and has nothing to do with the fact that he contributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to Ron DeSantis’ political campaigns, fills the Governor’s Mansion with fancy toys, and even lends his jet to the globetrotting governor.

According to him, all of that has nothing to do with his being on the receiving end of a $200 million tax-funded interchange. I’m sure it also has nothing to do with Mori’s ascension to the role of chairman on the esteemed Board of Trustees at the University of Florida - a university he didn’t attend and has no ties to, but the Gov. DeSantis appointed him anyway. Does he think we are that stupid? Well, maybe we are. Because we keep buying those houses, mowing down countless millions of acres in the process without a care or consideration for future generations. Ignorance is bliss.When we consider our legacy as a community, what will it be? In my view, a landscape slathered with strip malls and housing developments is a crummy inheritance to leave for the next generation. Especially when, after a few decades, these features will be depreciated, dilapidated, and probably unwanted. The natural areas they replaced, by contrast, will be gone forever. I hope that as a collective society, we can wake up and say “no more.” No more material corruption, no more unbridled development, and no more destruction of this wild and beautiful place we call home.

Editor's note: Mori Hosseini denies seeking favoritism regarding the interchange project. "I have never, ever in my life gone to any governor and asked for anything," Hosseini told the News-Journal in a story. He said he bought the land for Woodhaven in 2005, long after the Pioneer Trail interchange project was on local transportation plans.

Bryon White is a New Smyrna Beach conservationist. He was recently a plaintiff in a prevailing lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and the St. Johns River Water Management District, to stop the construction of a controversial interchange at I-95 and Pioneer Trail.

