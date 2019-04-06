Sebastien Roblin

Despite its exceptionally brief flight career, Spruce Goose helped pioneer aviation design technologies, some of which appeared in later aircraft that were longer and/or heavier, such as the 747 Jumbo jet, the Antonov An-124 and the C-5 Galaxy.

Spruce Goose Rules: How the Hughes H-4 Hercules Set Aviation History (With Just 1 Flight)

For every legendary airplane like the F-16 Viper or Il-2 Shturmovik that sees large-scale production, history is littered with dozens of promising projects that burned through budgets and deadlines only to produce a handful of prototypes. But perhaps no such failed project still looms in the public consciousness quite like the unique enormous Hughes H-4 Hercules, memorably misnamed the “Spruce Goose.”

The concept behind the H-4 arose sensibly enough from the strategic bottleneck facing the United States when it entered World War II. While the United States boasted greater industrial capacity than the Axis powers combined, it needed to transfer vehicles and millions of personnel across three thousand miles of Atlantic Ocean, or even further in the Pacific. And the Atlantic particularly was patrolled by wolf packs of Nazi submarines that reaped a fearsome toll, sinking 3,500 merchant ships and killing over 70,000 civilian and military seamen.

Industrialist Henry Kaiser played an important role in the Battle of the Atlantic by devising the Liberty Ship, a large 14,000-ton cargo ship that could be churned out by largely female workforces at shipyards in just six weeks on average. By 1943, three Liberty Ships a day were being launched a day.

But Kaiser was intrigued by the idea it might be possible to bypass the U-Boat threat by substituting the ships with planes. He partnered with the brilliant and highly eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes to devise a flying Liberty Ship.

Very few transport aircraft at that time could handle trans-Atlantic distances non-stop, however. Nor could any of their holds accommodate, say, a 33-ton M4 Sherman medium tank. Generally, the largest and farthest-flying planes of the time were huge flying boats like the Short Sunderland and PBM Mariner. These patrolled for submarines and ferried passengers and cargo over long distances, their floats allowing them to land at remote locations lacking the long, concrete runways large aircraft usually required.

Drawing on political connections rising all the way to President Roosevelt, Hughes and Kaiser received a contract from the civilian War Production Board to devise three HK-1 prototypes to be tested by 1944. However, the Pentagon was skeptical, fearing it would steal resources from its own projects. Thus, the contract fatefully stipulated that the “Strategic Transport” could not make use of strategic materials then in high demand, notably light-weight aluminum.

Therefore, Hughes and his designers focused on using a sophisticated composite plywood laminated with a resin called “Duramold.” Thin sheets of wood were bonded with three different types of glue, nailed together and cured with steam. The nails were then removed, and layers of wood filler, sealer and varnish were applied, resulting in a very smooth, shiny grey surface. The grey wood and fabric construction led to the derisive nickname “Spruce Goose,” though in fact, it was 95 percent constructed from stronger birchwood, shipped from Wisconsin. The components were assembled in Culver City, California in a hangar billed as one of the largest wooden buildings in the world.

However, Hugh’s obsessive-compulsive tendencies resulted in poor management of the project, which exceeded its two-year deadline. Kaiser dropped out in 1943, and the plane was renamed the Hughes H-4 Hercules. But Hughes was distracted by his development of the XF-11 spy plane, which resembled an enlarged P-38 Lightning. He survived a deadly flying boat accident in 1943, then nearly died when he crashed an XF-11 into Beverly Hills in 1946.

Spruce Goose wasn’t completed until two years after the end of World War II. Cut off by the government, Hughes had to complete construction of his personal albatross on his own dime. In 1946, the H-4’s components were transferred from the production facility in Culver City for assembly in a huge hangar at Long Beach, California which included a ramp into the harbor.