SPS approves design phase of new high school, discusses safety issues

Dec. 14—Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education approved the design development phase of the new Stillwater High School and discussed safety issues on Tuesday.

Brian Thomas, coordinator at 505 Architects, gave an update on the project at the board meeting.

"To your intent, we're about approaching the halfway mark (of the project)," Thomas said.

The design development phase by 505 Architects started in September and was scheduled to wrap up by the end of December.

Next steps include the construction documents, which Thomas said he liked to call the "lego instruction set." The construction documents are expected to take five months to complete, between January-May 2024.

CMSWillowbrook, an Oklahoma City-based construction company managing the project, should begin bids for construction in April 2024, Thomas said.

The SPS construction budget is set at $67,632,000. CMSWillowbrook's estimate is $67,619,191.35.

"Tonight, we're just glad to (say) we are tracking under budget," Thomas said.

Even with added classrooms, multiple office spaces and shared office spaces, the budget hasn't been affected. Thomas said the bond issue committee has been watching interest rates, and he is hopeful those will "hold steady."

Extra cash flow from the bond will enable his team to put out several early requests for some crucial steps. One is the demolition package for Cimarron Plaza, and the second is for a switch gear, a major electrical component that powers the building. He said it could take up to 20 months to get that component, and his team asked CMSWillowbrook to identify some long lead times.

Another component would be public infrastructure and public utilities rerouting, with an expected March 2024 timeframe.

From there, bidding and permitting is expected to begin in June 2024, and construction would begin in July, with substantial completion in the fall semester of 2026.

He said his team expects to present the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) at the June or July board meeting, with groundbreaking following.

"I think summer ... we'll be officially putting shovels in the ground and enjoying that celebration of a long time coming," Thomas said.

The team did make some minor adjustments to the visuals of the building and some parking, although the design itself remained largely the same.

"We just recapped the outside of the school, blending that traditional connection back to the campus for the innovative future of the Pioneer spirit ... with a little bit more contemporary use of the school colors and materials," Thomas said.

Thomas also gave updates on classrooms, a presentation room, chemistry lab, gymnasium, SPED rooms, visual arts and family and consumer science rooms.

Thomas also suggested some potential alternates to the design, including additional classrooms that would cost more than $731,000; additional west parking lot spaces for approximately $1 million; security glazing film to entry doors at $75 million; and EV charging stations for $215,000.

School security

Thomas said the team met with school resource officers on safety and security at the new location, and entry doors with security glazing film was one of the topics.

Board member Marshall Baker, Ward 5, expressed concern that the safety measures for the new high school are vouched for by reliable sources.

Thomas said his team relies on the American Institute of Architects, who focus on safety issues, conferences the team attends regarding the topic and comparing what other school districts are doing.

"You can make a school so secure that it's actually making it more difficult for the first responders to get in there," Thomas said. "... But the most important is, you guys know your community ... and how they'll respond to it."

Baker said he appreciates the latest designs, but said parents have expressed to him that safety is a concern when they see all the glass on the front of the building.

"I want to be clear that when this school opens, I want any national expert to look at the building and say, 'From the national safety expert perspective, this is top of the line on the day that it's done,'" Baker said.

Thomas said his team would look into it further, but that they had already held a three-hour meeting about safety with school resource officers, and that "safety has been in the conversation since the time we started this project."

He said every room has one way to escape, and every classroom (except one) has a window. Students would also be able to use more than one hallway to escape a shooting incident.

"When we have the opportunity to improve our current facilities, or add new ones, it is always important to ensure safety is a key priority," Baker later told the News Press. "I was pleased to hear we have engaged school safety experts in the design of our new buildings. Being a part of numerous construction projects at SPS, I am comforted and grateful for the safety measures, staff and facilities protecting our children each day."