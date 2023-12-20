SPS board members, principals respond to student discipline concerns after Tuesday protest

The Springfield National Education Association organized a "Stakeholders for Safe Schools" protest outside the the Kraft Administration Center Tuesday. Chad Rollins, a likely candidate for the school board, was part of the protest.

As the sun set and temperatures dropped Tuesday, dozens of Springfield teachers and parents lined St. Louis Street to protest the district's handling of student discipline issues and to demand change.

They gathered just before the scheduled school board meeting, carrying signs that read "Safe schools" or "Protect our teachers SPS, enforce discipline. They chanted "What do we want? Safe schools. When do we want it? Now!" as passing cars honked in support.

"I hope it gets the community to ask what is happening," said Jack Troyer, a first-year teacher at Reed Academy for the Fine and Performing Arts.

Troyer said addressing student behavior issues will help ensure the safety of teachers, staff and other students. He said he has been hit by a student and is not the only one.

"It seems like nothing is being done about it because our hands are tied," he said.

The Springfield National Education Association organized the protest and its president, Laura Mullins, has spoken out about student behavior issues in multiple school board meeting. She has also brought it up in meetings with the administration and posted statements on Facebook.

The Springfield National Education Association organized a "Stakeholders for Safe Schools" protest outside the Kraft Administration Center Tuesday.

The union elected to represent teachers, and nearly all support staff, accused the district of not following the code of conduct — a set of rules that spell out disciplinary steps taken when they are broken — and "making our numbers look good" by under-reporting incidents.

"We are simply asking them to enforce the code of conduct that we have that applies to all students," Mullins said in the protest line.

She said the "code of conduct" used to go to the school board for approval. She'd like to see that happen again.

"I know other districts have the code of conduct in their board policy. We do not so that is something they could do is put in board policy — it is referenced (there) but it is not actually in," she said.

Calling the turnout "incredible," Mullins said she was pleased to see more than 40 people show up given the cold weather and time of year. It was a weeknight just days before the start of winter break.

"There are current employees here. I am always scared about retaliation," she said, adding community members and retired educators were also present.

Board candidates, groups join protest

Two likely candidates for the April 2024 school board race, Chad Rollins and Landon McCarter, joined in the protest. They made unsuccessful bids for the board this year and have filed the paperwork to run again. In January, the list of names on the ballot will be finalized.

Landon McCarter, a local businessman who has been working as a substitute, has filed the paperwork to run for the school board in April. He was part of the Tuesday protest outside of the Kraft Administration Center.

An interview with Mullins was interrupted Tuesday by a parent and teacher who raised concern that representatives from local political action groups had joined the protest.

Dianne Ely, one of the founders of the Back on Track group, and Calvin Morrow, who has been involved with Back on Track PAC and is executive director of Christians Uniting for Political Action, were there.

CUPA and Back on Track collaborated on a voter guide for the 2023 board race and endorsed candidates that were focused on parental rights and opposed to critical race theory, transgender students' bathroom and locker use, and diversity, equity and inclusion training. The groups supported Rollins and McCarter.

The parent and teacher who approached Mullins voiced concern the involvement of individuals associated with the groups might become a distraction.

"I have made it clear with any groups that have contacted me ... and I've talked to many media and I've made it clear this is not a political issue, this is a community issue," said Mullins, in response.

"I do think every board member cares about the safety of staff members. They care about everyone being safe. Safety is something we can (get) around while we may disagree on other issues."

Mullins added: "Everyone here wants kids to be safe."

'Disconnect between parents and the school'

The parent and teacher did not want to give a name for the story but shared concerns about discipline and a hope that changes can be made.

The Springfield National Education Association organized a "Stakeholders for Safe Schools" protest outside the the Kraft Administration Center Tuesday.

A father at the protest who only gave his first name, Shane, said his 9-year-old daughter had repeatedly been hit and called names in her fourth-grade classroom.

He said the incidents prompted him to pull his daughter out of school Monday. She will be taught at home for the rest of the school year.

Troyer said the union has been trying to raise awareness about the issue so fixes can be made.

"It does seem there is a disconnect between the parents and the school and between the teachers and the building behind us," he said, pointing to the Kraft Administration Center where Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other top staff have offices.

"It seems we are unable to speak our mind."

The board made discipline a priority in the district's new strategic plan, approved a year ago.

In May, Lathan outlined a multi-step approach to address the issue and recently provided an update to the board on the training, program changes, and intervention strategies that have started.

She has repeatedly said consistent application of the rules, from one classroom and school to the next, was part of the plan. The number of incidents logged in the first quarter of the 2023-24 year was higher than the same period a year ago.

At the Nov. 28 board meeting, Mullins said employees feel "broken, discouraged and frustrated" over how student behavior issues have been handled.

She alleged there were a series of incidents in the weeks before Thanksgiving break, including one where a student threatened to shoot others, that did not result in consequences.

The district asked Mullins to provide details so the incidents could be investigated. Mullins declined, alleging district leaders already had the information.

More: Springfield teachers' union organizes Tuesday protest over student discipline issues

In recent weeks, the district has responded to student discipline concerns raised by Springfield NEA by saying that it is listening to teachers and staff, taking steps to work on the issues, and wants to continue to collaborate with the union and others on solutions.

'Listening closely to all concerns'

In the meeting, board member Kelly Byrne asked if employing "trauma-informed" practices — such as the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports or Conscious Discipline — meant students who misbehave were less likely to face consequences. In asking for clarification, he was echoing concerns previously raised by Mullins.

"I just want to reiterate that those things cannot replace consequences," Byrne said.

Misty Ramsey, principal of Rountree Elementary, said a teacher may use the "trauma-informed" practices to calm a student and help a student reflect, but consequences are still given.

Board members Shurita Thomas-Tate and Judy Brunner also weighed in on the discipline issues raised by Springfield NEA in recent meetings, including that teachers need to be able to more quickly remove students who are causing a disruption.

Shurita Thomas-Tate

"Research demonstrates that these programs, when effectively implemented, contribute significantly to fostering self-regulation and instigating lasting behavioral changes among students. It is crucial to dispel the notion that there are no consequences for undesirable behavior," said Thomas-Tate, an associate professor in communication sciences and disorders at Missouri State University.

"While suspension remains a part of our disciplinary protocol, I firmly believe that they should not be the sole recourse. Instead, they are one of several tools in our arsenal but not the panacea for behavioral issues. Suspensions do not inherently modify student behavior. They merely offer a temporary respite."

Brunner, a retired Springfield teacher and principal, said she visited many schools in recent weeks and asked about discipline, given the number of comments made to the board.

"Students need to be held accountable for their behaviors. Now, the tricky part, what exactly does accountability look like? Is it a teacher-student conference? Is it a principal-student conference? Is it a parent phone call? Is it a timeout? Is it a trip to the counselor? ... Is it afterschool detention? Is it in-school suspension? Is it out-of-school suspension?" she said. "Well, that depends on the specific circumstances surrounding the event."

She said school personnel give a measure of "due process" when they point out the behavior issue to the student and give them a chance to respond. "It is only after that point that principals are expected to make the sometimes very difficult decision related to consequences."

Judy Brunner

Brunner said student behavior has been an issue for as long as she can recall but some have been "more extreme" in the wake of the pandemic. "Staff and parents are frustrated, which is understandable and not surprising."

She said Lathan, district officials and others are committed to addressing the issue through training and resources but there will be "no quick fix."

In the fall, Brunner said she met with Springfield NEA leadership along with board president Danielle Kincaid and vice president Scott Crise.

"The topics discussed were communication and discipline," she said. "We were committed then as well as now to listening closely to all concerns."

'We have received training and resources'

Joanna Brockwell, principal of Watkins Elementary, said maintaining a positive classroom environment conducive to teaching and learning is a priority of the strategic plan and of school principals.

"Are we encountering students with different and greater needs than ever before? Yes. And we are committed to the work that is required," said Brockwell, president of the Springfield region of the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.

"We have received training and resources. We are examining discipline data and we are implementing and maintaining consistency in regards to positive behavior strategies as well as the code of conduct."

Joanna Brockwell

Brockwell said the code of conduct in the student handbook requires school administrators to "assign the lowest level of intervention first."

"We take into consideration the student's age, health, disability, decision-making ability and prior discipline history. We consider the student's willingness to repair the harm, the seriousness of the act, any injuries, the extent of the disruption to the learning environment, whether the act was intentional, prior trauma, language proficiency and knowledge of school behaviors," she said.

"We ensure consequences applied will minimize the amount of instructional time lost. We are in agreement with the handbook statement that discipline is used to teach and guide students how to recognize and manage emotions, demonstrate care and concern for others, develop positive relationships, make good decisions and behave ethically and respectfully and responsibly."

More: Teachers union accuses SPS of addressing student discipline with 'unsafe practices'

She said principals are "very much aware of the narrative that exists," which appeared to be a nod to concerns raised by Springfield NEA.

"We are navigating extraordinary academic and behavioral circumstances and believe that a continued partnership with our stakeholders is the way that we will make positive change," she said.

Brockwell then issued a "call to action" in remarks during the board meeting: "Resist the urge to fight and tear one another down, listen, ask questions, respond when necessary. The success of all students depends on this."

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SPS school officials respond after student discipline protest Tuesday