SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SPS Commerce's (NASDAQ:SPSC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SPS Commerce, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$71m ÷ (US$673m - US$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, SPS Commerce has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured SPS Commerce's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SPS Commerce here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from SPS Commerce. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 90% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SPS Commerce thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that SPS Commerce can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 351% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

