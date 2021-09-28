SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) share price. It's 347% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 61% in about a quarter.

Since the stock has added US$437m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, SPS Commerce achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 55% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 35% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 128.85.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth

It is of course excellent to see how SPS Commerce has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SPS Commerce has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 108% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 35% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SPS Commerce you should know about.

We will like SPS Commerce better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

