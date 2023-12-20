SPS wants to close Robberson, Pershing elementary schools. Board set to vote in January

At a Tuesday meeting, the Springfield district officially recommended the school board vote to close two elementary schools — Robberson and Pershing.

It came three weeks after the release of a demographic report predicting a slight decline in enrollment in the coming decade and pointing out which schools have far fewer students than they were built to serve.

Final decisions could come as early as January.

Robberson is a standalone school on Kearney Street, just west of National Avenue, that is operating under capacity.

Pershing Elementary, part of a K-8 campus on Ventura Avenue north of Seminole Street, is not lacking for students — the issue there is about how to best use that landlocked campus. The district plans to renovate the Pershing campus as part of the $220 million bond issue approved in April but the scope of the work, and whether it will remain K-8 or be renovated into just a middle school, has remained in question.

Citing a demographic report released in late November, the district issued this recommendation Tuesday:

Renovate the Pershing campus to serve just grades 6-8;

Close the elementary portion of the Pershing campus, adjusting the attendance boundary, and reassign students to Wilder and Field elementary schools;

Close the Robberson Elementary building, adjusting the attendance boundary, and reassign students in preschool through fifth grade to Boyd Elementary, which is also operating under capacity.

At the start of the meeting, a Robberson teacher and three Pershing parents addressed the board. They asked that their schools remain intact.

"Let's Talk Live" events will be held to gather input at each of the schools — Thursday, Jan. 4 at Robberson and Monday, Jan. 8 at Pershing.

Public hearings on the proposed school closings will be Jan. 9 for Robberson and Jan. 16 for Pershing. The board will likely be asked to also vote on those days.

There was limited discussion by the board at the meeting.

Beth Bales, a first-grade teacher at Robberson, urged the board to give more thought to closing the school, which offers wraparound services as part of the "community school" model.

"Our kids are unique. They come from a variety of backgrounds. Many of our kids have been exposed to violence, drug use. We hear sirens all the time. We've had two murders within half a mile of our school within the past year and a half," Bales said. "Our kids need something different and I believe that we offer that for them."

Bales said the staff at Robberson take extra steps to connect with students and help them learn. "They need us. They need a different way."

Brandi VanAntwerp, executive director of Springfield's FosterAdopt Connect, said four of her children have been at Pershing in the past decade.

"I'm asking on behalf of Pershing Elementary PTA that the board consider the following when making your decision: Our school is magical, thanks to our incredible teachers. Among seven classrooms and seven teachers, we have had a cumulative 53 years teaching in our building," she said.

VanAntwerp, who made an unsuccessful bid for the school board, asked that the renovation keep the school serving K-8 students.

"We have a wait list for people wanting to attend our elementary," she said, adding. "... The closure of a school in that area, at least to us, doesn't quite make sense."

She said the K-8 structure helps to mitigate the sometimes difficult transition from elementary to middle grades. "It also allows for nine years of relationships with teachers, all the way from kindergarten to eighth grade."

Jeff Houghton, a parent and creator of The Mystery Hour, said his sons go there and he wants his young daughter to also attend the elementary, which he described as a "special place."

"What the teachers, in particular, have created there is pretty remarkable," he said.

Houghton said as older residents of the Southern Hills neighborhood sell their homes, young families with children are moving in. He said many children walk to and from school.

"Every year I host the 'Pershing's Got Talent' talent show at the elementary school. It is my favorite thing in the world and I tell my wife, as we sit there, that we are in our children's childhood memories right now," he said, adding: "This school is special and there is value in neighborhood schools and what they bring."

SPS recommends changes

Under board policy, a school can be closed, consolidated or reorganized for efficiency, the physical condition of a building, alternative use of school facilities, or a change in educational focus.

Travis Shaw, deputy superintendent of operations, noted Pershing serves just 151 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. He said 36 of the students are transfers from other parts of the district.

Shaw said Pershing is expected to grow in the coming years.

If approved, the earliest Pershing could close is May 2026 with elementary students moving to Field and Wilder in August 2026.

Shaw said there were funds budgeted, as part of the bond proposal, to add classrooms at both Field and Wilder if the elementary part of Pershing closed.

The annual cost of operating the elementary part of Pershing is $978,079, and nearly all is staff salaries and benefits.

If approved, Robberson could close at the end of the current school year with students moving to Boyd in August 2024.

Shaw said both Robberson and Boyd are underutilized, due to low enrollment, and both are projected to decline in the next 10 years.

The new Boyd Elementary School opened on Division Street, near Sherman Avenue, in August 2021.

Boyd, newly constructed in 2021 as part of the 2019 bond issue, is located less than 1.5 miles from Robberson.

The school has the space to serve 343 students but only 148 students in grades K-5 reside in the attendance zone. According to the demographic report, that is expected to drop to 113 students.

The annual cost of operating Robberson is $1.66 million including $1.5 million in staff salary and benefits.

