SPS works to fill 140 classroom, support positions ahead of first day of class Aug. 22

The first day of the Springfield school year is slightly more than two weeks away and the district is still working to try and fill 140 critical classroom and support positions.

There are other roles posted as well, including athletic interns and coaches.

The 140 includes at least 25 positions requiring a teaching certificate. In addition to classroom teachers, the largest district in the state also needs bus drivers, custodians and paraprofessionals, who provide instructional and other support to students.

There are a smattering of other openings including library clerks, nutrition services, and school police.

Bret Range, chief human resources officer, said the highest demand going into the 2023-24 year is for teachers and paraprofessionals who work with students who have special needs.

"We have a lot of special education openings," he said.

There are at least 40 vacancies for paraprofessionals, who work with a variety of students including those receiving special education services.

"We always have openings in the para position but it is not substantially more than last year," Range said.

"A lot of them are in special education. They are hard to fill positions because of the nature of the work that those individuals engage in."

The district recently changed the way it pays hourly workers, moving away from the annualized pay system that had been in place for months.

Employees affected by the change, and the teacher union that represents them, spent months pleading with district leaders to keep the system, which required hourly employees hired to work nine or 10 months a year to set aside pay during the school year so they continued to receive paychecks over the summer.

They also predicted an exodus of hourly workers if the change was made.

Following the change, employees receive paychecks that reflect all hours worked during that period. However, they will not automatically have paychecks in the summer.

Hiring classroom teachers remains 'No. 1 priority'

Range is a longtime principal and central office administrator in Springfield who moved into the cabinet-level role July 1. His hiring is expected to add stability to the position after turnover.

He said the "No. 1 priority" is to make sure each classroom has a "competent, caring" teacher standing in front of students.

Range said support positions are also crucial to the learning that happens in schools.

"We need bus drivers to get kids to school and we need custodians there to make sure facilities are clean and safe for students," he said.

At the state and national level, officials are working to address a growing teacher shortage which has made it tough for districts to fill certain positions.

The Missouri Board of Education created the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission, which is looking at ways to address the issue through higher pay, improved workplace conditions, and the "grow your own" programs that identify and support students interested in teaching.

The Springfield district has partnered with local colleges and universities to recruit and retain teachers. The Future Educators program, a collaboration with Missouri State University, is one example.

The Springfield district recently raised its starting pay for teachers to $42,300, making it highly competitive in both the region and across Missouri.

The school board approved a cost-of-living increase of 3% or more for employees.

"Our Board of Education, along with administration, over the last several years has given nice raises...to the majority of our employees," Range said.

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, said the district has focused on addressing pay among employee groups that have "historically been among the lowest paid."

The district has raised bus driver pay, and built-in incentives, to address an ongoing shortage. This year, starting pay for nutrition services employees moved to $15 an hour, an increase of 7% and the starting pay for paraprofessionals jumped to $15.75 or $17.60, based on the type of work involved.

Hall said in addition to the teacher shortage, the district has struggled to attract and keep employees in certain roles because of a competitive hiring market and relatively low unemployment.

The district participates in local and regional job fairs, advertises openings in a variety of ways including social media and recruits from Missouri teacher education programs.

Range said certain openings are posted all year because there is regular turnover in the positions. Those include bus drivers and paraprofessionals, among others.

"We take folks all year long," he said.

This week, the district still lacked 20 drivers to be "fully staffed" and maintain the same level of routes offered during the past school year.

Range said the new transportation director has "six in training and 15 in process. They have to pass a physical. they have to get drug testing and they have to get training."

Asked what steps the district will take if reaching positions remain vacant at the start of the school year, Range said the "first option" is to hire substitutes through Penmac Education Staffing.

The first day is Aug. 22.

"Penmac does a good job of getting us substitutes, full-time substitutes, to fill positions," he said.

The Springfield district can also hire retired educators to fill positions, an option it has exercised more during and since the pandemic.

The amount of hours retired educators could work was limited but a new law recently signed by Gov. Mike Parson, which goes into effect this month, allows retired public school employees to work full-time for a district for up to four years without losing retirement pay and benefits.

"It has been helpful. That is always an option," Range said. "We have used that over the last several years."

