Is SPT Energy Group Inc. (HKG:1251) A Financially Sound Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like SPT Energy Group Inc. (HKG:1251), with a market cap of HK$906m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the Energy Services industry, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 1251 here.

Does 1251 produce enough cash relative to debt?

1251 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CN¥248m to CN¥327m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, 1251 currently has CN¥345m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 1251’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does 1251’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at CN¥894m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥1.7b, with a current ratio of 1.9x. Usually, for Energy Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:1251 Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Can 1251 service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 28% of equity, 1251 may be thought of as appropriately levered. 1251 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether 1251 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 1251’s, case, the ratio of 2.95x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

1251’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 1251 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research SPT Energy Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1251’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1251’s outlook. Valuation: What is 1251 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1251 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



