SPU board maintains decision to prohibit employees from same-sex sexual activity

Seattle Pacific University’s Board of Trustees decided on Monday to retain employee expectations regarding sexual contact, according to a statement released from by Board.

The current policy expects employees to refrain from sexual behavior that conflicts with the university’s understanding of Biblical standards, which includes cohabitation, extramarital sexual activity, and same-sex sexual activity.

According to SPU, because it’s a religious organization, the university can prefer current and future employees to hold certain beliefs, participate in certain religious observances and refrain from conduct based on the university’s beliefs.

Free Methodist pioneers founded the university in 1891, which maintains close relationships with local Free Methodist churches.

“We want the community of SPU to know that this was a thorough and prayerful deliberation,” said board chair Cedric Davis. “While this decision brings complex and heart-felt reactions, the Board made a decision that it believed was most in line with the university’s mission and Statement of Faith and chose to have SPU remain in communion with its founding denomination, the Free Methodist Church USA, as a core part of its historical identity as a Christian university.”

The board also acknowledged their decision may be met with disagreement, noting the topics of sexuality and identity are sources of controversy among Christians.

The decision does not affect students, who have their own standards of conduct.

While same-sex sexual activity is not prohibited among students, they are still prohibited from sexual activity outside of marriage, cohabitation and viewing or watching pornography.

The university confirmed with KIRO 7 three board members have resigned leading up to and after the decision not to change the university’s lifestyle policy.

Board Chairman Cedric Davis resigned on May 26. Board member Kevin Johnson left May 20 after finishing his three-year term.

Board member Denise Martinez resigned on May 19.

Protests over the board’s decision continued into Saturday as students take shifts on a sit-in at Demaray Hall.

“I had to participate. I had to be here because this is more support than I received than anything else in my life,” junior Marisa Silva said.

“And we’re not having it anymore. If I’m paying this much money to go to this school then I deserve the best education,” senior Leah Duff said.

Some staff have also been involved with the protests and the sit-in. Kristi Holt is with the Department of Chemistry and says she has been moved by the students’ protest.

“And so, it’s not just me that they are fighting for. But, it’s personal for me because I feel loved and seen and supported by our students,” Holt said.

She says SPU is a special place that has helped her tremendously in life. She says while she isn’t happy with the board’s decision, she hopes it will listen to the students and see what the university truly is.

“Which is a Christian university founded in love, and until we do that, we will be here,” Holt said.

Students involved in the protest argue that standing up for what they believe is right, is the SPU way.

“That’s what it means to be an SPU student. The board doesn’t get to define that,” Duff said.