Spudis avoids capital homicide trial, pleads guilty to 2013 murder of Gertrude Price, 97

Mar. 18—WILKES-BARRE — Avoiding a long delayed death penalty trial set to begin later this month, Anthony Spudis on Friday admitted to killing 97-year-old Gertrude Price inside her Nanticoke home on Thanksgiving night in 2013.

Spudis pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and burglary before Luzerne County Judge Tina Polachek Gartley. The pleas call for a sentence of 25 to 60 years. Prosecutors withdrew robbery charges.

State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Spudis, 39, entered Price's residence on West Grand Street on Nov. 28, 2013, through a basement window.They said he intended to ransack the house but instead, he stabbed Price several times in the head and face with a screwdriver when she confronted him.

Investigators believed Spudis, after killing Price, stole items from her home and hid them in the basement of his then apartment on West Union Street in Nanticoke. Spudis returned to Price's home and stole more items, investigators alleged.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and former assistant district attorney Michelle A. Hardik, now a state deputy attorney general, sought the death penalty for Spudis.

Spudis' trial was often delayed, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

