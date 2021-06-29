Spudis trial once again pushed off; now to start in January

Jun. 29—WILKES-BARRE — Anthony Spudis had been set to go to trial this August for the stabbing death of Gertrude Price, 97, but his trial has once again been given a lengthy continuance.

Spudis, 38, is facing an open count of criminal homicide. He is accused of breaking into the the Nanticoke home of Price on Thanksgiving in 2013. According to police, Spudis stabbed Price several times in the head in an altercation that police say originally began as a burglary.

Spudis has been locked up since he was arrested in December 2017, with his trial having been postponed several times since then.

As of Monday, it's been continued once more.

The decision came during a motions hearing before Luzerne County Judge Tina Polachek Gartley. During the hearing, Spudis' attorney, Robert Saurman, said the defense simply would not be ready for the August trial.

According to Saurman, the ongoing pandemic continues to pose problems for the defense, most notably with the defense's private investigator, who was largely unable to meet face-to-face with potential witnesses for months.

Additionally, Saurman said an upcoming additional motions hearing, scheduled for July 8, deals largely with what DNA evidence the defense is entitled to in the discovery process, and that that could affect strategies.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Zola objected to Saurman's motion for continuance, saying that he was confident that Saurman's concerns could be overcome without postponing the trial.

But Gartley ultimately sided with the defense, citing both Saurman's concerns and the ways in which those concerns could affect calling jurors, since notices to potential jurors would be going out in the coming days.

Gartley also said that this trial is almost certain to be the longest period of jury service to occur in the county since the beginning of the pandemic — with prosecutors pursuing the death penalty and all the things that come with that, it's likely that the jurors selected will spend more than a month in jury service, from the beginning of selection to the end of the penalty phase.

Gartley now set Spudis' trial to begin in the first week of January next year, adding that there would be no further continuances.

Spudis' next motion hearing is scheduled for next week.