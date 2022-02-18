Spurned spouse ‘carefully planned’ wife’s murder in her Bronx home: prosecutor

The estranged husband of a woman fatally stabbed in her Bronx apartment carefully planned out the bloody attack, swiping a key to her place from their shared daughter, and laying in wait for the mother of his children after he ransacked her apartment, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Victim Flora Elasia Recio Noble, 45, had moved to the Noble Ave. apartment in Van Nest after the separation, according to a friend.

The two were living apart, but the spurned spouse, Exiquio Castillo, 47, managed to get a key to her place from one of their kids during a visitation, the prosecutor said.

“This defendant carefully planned his actions,” Bronx Assistant District Attorney Allison Kline said at Castillo’s arraignment on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

“He took a key from the victim’s daughter, who is also his own daughter, in order to gain entry into an apartment that is not his own.”

Recio Noble had been out to a party with a friend, and returned early Wednesday, Kline said. While Castillo was waiting ― he arrived when he knew no one would be home ― Kline said he “meticulously” took multiple knives and slashed through every piece of furniture that was in her living room and her bedroom.

“When she entered the apartment with her friend, he had the knife in hand,” Kline said in Bronx Supreme Court. “Her friend attempted to intercede and take that knife away.”

But Castillo grabbed a second knife and stabbed the victim in the back, Kline said.

“She fell to the ground and he continued to stab her as her friend frantically called the police in order to get help,” the prosecutor said.

Police responding to a 911 call reached the bloody victim’s residence about 4:30 a.m. to discover Recio Noble sprawled on the floor of the trashed apartment with multiple stab wounds, cops said.

Before cops arrived, Recio Noble’s killer quietly exited the apartment, taking the elevator downstairs “like nothing happened,” according to Fatima Cruise, whose sister lives in the building and was the victim’s best friend.

After he left the apartment, Kline said, Castillo made multiple confessions to friends and relatives.

Castillo surrendered to police later in the day, and immediately asked for a lawyer, cops said.

Kline said Castillo had also planned his escape. She said he had purchased a flight to Florida that was scheduled to leave New York at 10:55 a.m. the morning of the slaying. He had sold his car earlier this week, she said.

Castillo was remanded without bail. A judge said Castillo has contacts out of the state and out of the country, and a history of violent felony charges.

Cops said Castillo’s rap sheet includes prior arrests for rape, robbery and weapons possession.

Recio Noble moved into the building about two years ago, neighbors said, and was working at a Manhattan liquor store.