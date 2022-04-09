Spurred by Putin, Russians Turn on One Another Over the War

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anton Troianovski
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
A truck dons the symbol Z, which represents support for the war in Ukraine, seen in a Moscow suburb, on March 14, 2022. (The New York Times)
A truck dons the symbol Z, which represents support for the war in Ukraine, seen in a Moscow suburb, on March 14, 2022. (The New York Times)

Marina Dubrova, an English teacher on the Russian island of Sakhalin in the Pacific, showed an uplifting YouTube video to her eighth-grade class last month in which children, in Russian and Ukrainian, sing about a “world without war.”

After she played it, a group of girls stayed behind during recess and quizzed her on her views.

“Ukraine is a separate country, a separate one,” Dubrova, 57, told them.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“No longer,” one of the girls shot back.

A few days later, the police came to her school in the port town of Korsakov. In court, she heard a recording of that conversation, apparently made by one of the students. The judge handed down a $400 fine for “publicly discrediting” Russia’s Armed Forces. The school fired her, she said, for “amoral behavior.”

“It’s as though they’ve all plunged into some kind of madness,” Dubrova said in a phone interview, reflecting on the pro-war mood around her.

With President Vladimir Putin’s direct encouragement, Russians who support the war against Ukraine are starting to turn on the enemy within.

The episodes are not yet a mass phenomenon, but they illustrate the building paranoia and polarization in Russian society. Citizens are denouncing one another in an eerie echo of Josef Stalin’s terror, spurred on by vicious official rhetoric from the state and enabled by far-reaching new laws that criminalize dissent.

There are reports of students turning in teachers and people telling on their neighbors and even the diners at the next table. In a mall in western Moscow, it was the “no to war” text displayed in a computer repair store and reported by a passerby that got the store’s owner, Marat Grachev, detained by the police. In St. Petersburg, a local news outlet documented the furor over suspected pro-Western sympathies at the public library; it erupted after a library official mistook the image of a Soviet scholar on a poster for that of Mark Twain.

In the western region of Kaliningrad, authorities sent residents text messages urging them to provide phone numbers and email addresses of “provocateurs” in connection with the “special operation” in Ukraine, Russian newspapers reported; they can do so conveniently through a specialized account in the Telegram messaging app. A nationalist political party launched a website urging Russians to report “pests” in the elite.

“I am absolutely sure that a cleansing will begin,” Dmitri Kuznetsov, the member of Parliament behind the website, said in an interview, predicting that the process would accelerate after the “active phase” of the war ended. He then clarified: “We don’t want anyone to be shot, and we don’t even want people to go to prison.”

But it is the history of mass execution and political imprisonment in the Soviet era and the denunciation of fellow citizens encouraged by the state that now loom over Russia’s deepening climate of repression. Putin set the tone in a speech March 16, declaring that Russian society needed a “self-purification” in which people would “distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a fly that accidentally flew into their mouths.”

In the Soviet logic, those who choose not to report their fellow citizens could be viewed as being suspect themselves.

“In these conditions, fear is settling into people again,” said Nikita Petrov, a leading scholar of the Soviet secret police. “And that fear dictates that you report.”

In March, Putin signed a law that punishes public statements contradicting the government line on what the Kremlin terms its “special military operation” in Ukraine with as much as 15 years in prison. It was a harsh but necessary measure, the Kremlin said, given the West’s “information war” against Russia.

Prosecutors have already used the law against more than 400 people, according to the OVD-Info rights group, including a man who held up a piece of paper with eight asterisks on it. “No to war” in Russian has eight letters.

“This is some kind of enormous joke that we, to our misfortune, are living in,” Aleksandra Bayeva, the head of OVD-Info’s legal department, said of the absurdity of some of the war-related prosecutions. She said she had seen a sharp rise in the frequency of people reporting on their fellow citizens.

“Repressions are not just done by the hands of the state authorities,” she said. “They are also done by the hands of regular citizens.”

In most cases, the punishments related to war criticism have been limited to fines; for the more than 15,000 anti-war protesters arrested since the invasion began Feb. 24, fines are the most common penalty, though some were sentenced to as many as 30 days in jail, Bayeva said. But some people are being threatened with longer prison terms.

In the western city of Penza, another English teacher, Irina Gen, arrived in class one day and found a giant “Z” scrawled on the chalkboard. The Russian government has been promoting the letter as a symbol of support for the war, after it was seen painted as an identifying marker on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine.

Gen told her students it looked like half a swastika.

Later, an eighth grader asked her why Russia was being banned from sports competitions in Europe.

“I think that’s the right thing to do,” Gen responded. “Until Russia starts behaving in a civilized manner, this will continue forever.”

“But we don’t know all the details,” a girl said, referring to the war.

“That’s right, you don’t know anything at all,” Gen, 45, said.

A recording of that exchange appeared on a popular account on Telegram that often posts inside information about criminal cases. The Federal Security Service, a successor agency to the KGB, called her in and warned her that her words blaming Russia for the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, last month were “100% a criminal case.”

She is now being investigated for causing “grave consequences” under last month’s censorship law, punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison.

Gen said she found little support among her students or from her school and quit her job this month. When she talked in class about her opposition to the war, she said she felt “hatred” toward her radiating from some of her students.

“My point of view did not resonate in the hearts and minds of basically anyone,” she said in an interview.

But others who have been the targets of denunciation by fellow citizens drew more hopeful lessons from the experience. On Sakhalin Island, after local news outlets reported on Dubrova’s case, one of her former students raised $150 in a day for her, before Dubrova told her to stop and said she would pay the fine herself. On Friday, Dubrova handed the money over to a local dog shelter.

In Moscow, Grachev, the computer repair store owner, said he found it remarkable that not one of his hundreds of customers threatened to turn him in for the “no to war” text that he prominently displayed on a screen behind the counter for several weeks after the invasion. After all, he noted, he was forced to double the price of some services because of Western sanctions, surely angering some of his customers. Instead, many thanked him.

The man who apparently turned in Grachev was a passerby he refers to as a “grandpa” who, he said, twice warned his employees in late March that they were violating the law. Grachev, 35, said he believed the man was convinced he was doing his civic duty by reporting the store to the police and most likely did not have access to information beyond state propaganda.

Grachev was fined 100,000 rubles, more than $1,200. A Moscow politician wrote about the case on social media, including Grachev’s bank details for anyone who wanted to help. Enough money to cover the fine arrived within two hours, Grachev said.

He received 250,000 rubles in total, he said, from about 250 separate donations, and he plans to donate the surplus to OVD-Info, which provided him with legal aid.

“In practice, we see that not everything is so bad,” he said in an interview.

Grachev is now pondering how to replace his “no to war” sign. He is considering: “There was a sign here for which a 100,000 ruble fine was imposed.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy warns of war in Donbas like 'the world has not seen in hundreds of years' as Russia masses troops for a new offensive on the eastern front

    Speaking to BILD, owned by Axel Springer, Insider's parent company, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the looming conflict in the east.

  • Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

    Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April. On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry's statement said.

  • Russia strikes Ukrainian airbase, destroying aircraft and an ammunition depot, say reports

    Ukrainian authorities announced that the air base depot had been demolished on Telegram, saying two people were injured.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • Looming holiday, Kremlin comments point to dramatic Russian escalation in Ukraine: expert

    Several actions by Russia in recent days, along with a looming holiday that is culturally significant within the country, point to Russia escalating its invasion of Ukraine in the near future, an expert tells Fox News Digital.

  • 17-year-old Ukrainian girl remains in U.S. border custody

    Thousands of Ukrainians have been traveling to Mexico to seek asylum along the U.S. southern border since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Russia says EU closes borders for some cargo vehicles registered in Russia, Belarus

    The EU on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, while also preventing many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the bloc. Vehicles used as international transport that have Russian and Belarusian number plates will not be able to move goods on EU territory, the Russian customs service said. "According to available information, the restrictions do not yet apply to road freight transport delivering pharmaceutical, medical, food and agricultural products, including wheat, as well as the delivery of energy, non-ferrous metals and fertilisers," the customs service said.

  • Kirby: Donbas train attack shows Russia brutality

    Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says missile attack at a Ukrainian train station on Friday is a "piece of Russian brutality" in this war. (April 8)

  • Here’s who owns the most nukes in the world

    There are thousands of nuclear weapons in the world, and just two countries possess 90% of them. Here are the safeguards in place to prevent nuclear war.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • Ukraine Calls for More Arms as Russia Prepares New Offensive in Donbas

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West for tighter sanctions and more weapons. The Red Cross said more than 1,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol and Kyiv urged people to leave the region, as Russia shifts the focus of its attacks to Ukraine’s east. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

  • Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car

    Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24.

  • Salma Hayek Shares a Glimpse Into Her 'Perfect' Morning With A Beautiful No-Makeup Selfie

    Salma Hayek has made us turn into real-life heart-eye emojis daily. From swimsuit snapshots to regal red carpet looks, we can’t get enough of her. This time, we’re swooning over her newest Instagram post featuring a rare, no-makeup selfie. On April 3, Hayek shared an ethereal photo of herself on her Instagram. She posted it […]

  • Three dead after robbery at Georgia shooting range

    Three people were killed during the robbery of a shooting range in Grantville, Ga., Friday evening. The Grantville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting, Tommy Hawk, was found dead at the scene by officers along with his wife Evelyn Hawk and 19-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk.…

  • Sky's Mark Austin asks Putin's press secretary, 'How do you sleep at night?'

    The interview with Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov follows allegations of torture and the killing of civilians by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

  • What is the punishment for a war criminal?

    Leaders around the world have accused Vladimir Putin of having committed war crimes in Ukraine.

  • Race On to Rearm Eastern Front That May Decide Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation’s partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin Army Regroups for Ukra

  • Discover how Samsung NEXT and Microsoft for Startups can help your business at TC Early Stage

    TechCrunch Early Stage takes place in person on April 14, but we only have a few tickets left before we sell out of the event! Don’t waste another minute — buy your pass now and avoid an Early Stage lockout.

  • Live Updates | S&P says Russian debt default is more likely

    S&P Global Ratings has downgraded its assessment of Russia’s ability to repay foreign debt, signaling increased prospects that Moscow will soon default on such loans for the first time in more than a century. The credit ratings agency issued the downgrade to “selective default” Friday night after Russia arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles last week when they were due in dollars. It said it didn’t expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within a 30-day grace period.

  • Help Wanted: Adjunct Professor, Must Have Doctorate. Salary: $0.

    The job posting for an assistant adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, set high expectations for candidates: A Ph.D. in chemistry or biochemistry, a strong teaching record at the college level, and three to five letters of recommendation. But there was a catch: The job would be on a “without salary basis,” as the posting phrased it. Just to be clear, it hammered home the point: “Applicants must understand there will be no compensation for this position.” The posting las