Spurs up, spurs down: Instant reaction from South Carolina’s win over Furman

What went right and wrong for South Carolina during the 47-21 win over Furman on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Spurs Up

Luke Doty: The South Carolina backup quarterback showed off his versatility as he caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to put the Gamecocks up 20-14. Doty, one of the best athletes on the team, played several snaps at receiver as coach Shane Beamer tries to utilize the former Myrtle Beach standout more at different spots other than quarterback.

Spencer Rattler: With the running game struggling, Rattler showed once again he is capable of shouldering the offensive load. The Arizona native was 25-of-27 passing for 345 yards and four total touchdowns. In two games this season, Rattler is 55-of-66 passing for 698 yards.

LaNorris Sellers: USC fans got a little glimpse in the future on Saturday as highly touted freshman LaNorris Sellers made his first college appearance. The former South Florence High standout came in the game, late in the third quarter and threw a TD on his first drive, a 50-yarder to Tyshawn Russell to put the Gamecocks up 40-14. He threw another TD pass on his second drive to another highly touted freshman Nyck Harbor. The two were part of a large freshman group that was productive in Saturday’s win.

Good sacks, not bad sacks: After giving up nine sacks a week ago, the Gamecocks surrendered just one Saturday. USC made some changes on the offensive line. USC moved Jakai Moore from guard to tackle and Trai Jones started at guard. The Gamecocks also played a lot with freshmen Tree Babalade and Trovon Baugh. On defense, USC had three sacks after not getting in the opener against the Tar Heels.

Spurs Down

Special teams: Usually strong in special teams, South Carolina struggled a bit on Saturday. The Gamecocks missed a 50-yard field goal on their first possession and had two miscues on extra points in the game.

Injuries, injuries: After being hit hard with injuries in the opener against North Carolina, the Gamecocks lost a couple of starters against Furman. Defensive back Keenan Nelson left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game. Nelson appeared to be hurt after colliding with teammate Debo Williams while making a tackle in the second quarter. Starting receiver Ahmarean Brown also left the game in the second quarter after being injured on a punt return. He was seen on the sideline with a sleeve on his left leg.

Running game: The Gamecocks showed some improvement in the ground game but it probably isn’t where Shane Beamer would like just yet. USC rushed for more than 100 yards but much of it was when the game was out of hand. The Gamecocks averaged just 2.8 yards a carry.

Antwane Wells? The Gamecocks’ top receiver from a year ago hasn’t made much of an impact in the first two games. Wells played only a half last week before leaving with a lower body injury, the same thing that has been hampering him during much of the preseason. On Saturday, Wells caught just one pass, a 5-yard reception early in the first quarter. Other players including Xavier Legette have stepped up in his offense but the Gamecocks need a healthy and productive Wells going forward.