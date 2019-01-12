SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Insiders Have Been Selling

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

SPX FLOW Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when CFO, VP & Principal Accounting Officer Jaime Easley sold US$228k worth of shares at a price of US$48.78 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$31.84. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Jaime Easley was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FLOW Insider Trading January 12th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that SPX FLOW insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$30m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SPX FLOW Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by SPX FLOW insiders. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

