Spy in British embassy was ex-RAF officer who hated Britain and loved Russia

39
Catherine Lough
·3 min read
David Smith wearing FC Dnipro jersey and posing for a photo with a knife and a beer - EAST2WEST NEWS
David Smith wearing FC Dnipro jersey and posing for a photo with a knife and a beer - EAST2WEST NEWS

A spy inside the British embassy was snared betraying his country by an undercover MI5 operation involving an agent posing as a Russian intelligence officer called Irina, a court has heard.

David Smith, 58, was a security guard in the British embassy in Berlin who hated the UK and kept a cartoon of Vladimir Putin holding Angela Merkel’s severed head in his work locker.

As far back as 2018, the ex-Royal Air Force officer began gathering sensitive information about British interests and is alleged to have given them to Russia in exchange for money.

Secret information he was found to be in possession of included details of embassy officials working in sensitive roles and their addresses and video of individuals from CCTV recordings in the building.

Smith pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in November to eight charges of having “leaked details about the identities and activities of UK agents” to General Major Sergey Chukhrov at Berlin’s Russian Embassy.

Smith pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in November to eight charges of having 'leaked details about the identities and activities of UK agents'
Smith pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in November to eight charges of having 'leaked details about the identities and activities of UK agents'

Setting out the prosecution case at the start of the sentencing hearing on Monday, Alison Morgan KC said Smith became the focus of an MI5 operation after German police intercepted a letter he had sent to the general.

It was a two-part sting which saw the Security Service firstly stage a bogus meeting between a British official and purported Russian mole called “Dmitry", before later that week he was approached in the street by an MI5 agent posing as a Russian spy called “Irina”.

She noted that Smith had shown a "keen engagement" to work with Dmitry and that the operation had begun as a result of Smith's letter to General Chukhrov.

Alison Morgan KC said that the operation gave Smith "opportunities that were presented in the undercover operation" to gather information on Dmitry and that following his arrest it became clear he had been gathering materials for some time from the embassy that would be "directly or indirectly useful" to the Russian Federation, receiving "substantial amounts of cash" at the same time unexplained by any legitimate form of income.

David Smith apparently being arrested in Potsdam outside his home near Berlin
David Smith apparently being arrested in Potsdam outside his home near Berlin

Subsequently he was approached by the MI5 officer known as Irina who requested his help on behalf of the GRU, the Russian intelligence service and agreed to meet with her on August 10 2021

Smith was then arrested by German authorities and searches of his apartment in Potsdam established “that over a period of years, the defendant had been collecting a range of highly sensitive information from and about the embassy”.

During the search of his apartment eight 100 Euro notes were found, which prosecutors say could not be accounted for and that “it can be inferred that the money came from another source”.

Ms Morgan said that his "financial patterns changed" and that the prosecution submitted that a lack of cash withdrawals from his accounts suggested an alternative income source.

Although Smith has pleaded guilty to the offences, Mr Justice Wall is being asked to determine his level of culpability.

The spy has claimed his actions “were intended to cause inconvenience and embarrassment to the British embassy”, while prosecutors allege he was trying to directly harm UK interests.

Ms Morgan said that Smith was known to harbour “strong anti-UK view which he expressed to others" and that he also expressed views "in support of Russia and Vladimir Putin".

The hearing continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Mayor advisor reveals Russians’ barracks, trucks with ammunition hit in blasts near Mariupol

    The barracks of invading Russian forces and four trucks with ammunition were hit in blasts in the village of Nikolske outside the occupied city of Mariupol late on Feb. 12, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Feb. 13.

  • Documents suggesting Putin's oncological check ups classified in Russia

    The contracts of the Central Clinical Hospital with the Medical Clinic of the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, thanks to which journalists previously learned that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was being observed by an oncologist, have disappeared from the Russian state procurement website.

  • Austria refuses to train Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard 2 tanks

    Austria does not want to train the Ukrainian military to use Leopard 2 battle tanks, the country's Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner confirmed in a written statement to Ö1 Morgejournal, Austrian news outlet Kurier reported on Feb. 3.

  • Kadyrov claims he can "take Kyiv" by Putins order and shows pistol "for Zelenskyy"

    Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic [Federal Subject of Russia], has said that Russian troops could reach Kyiv and take it if ordered by the Russian president. In March 2022, Kadyrov even posted a video, allegedly from near Kyiv, in which he threatened to "take" the Ukrainian capital but also allegedly waited for an order.

  • Americans in Russia could be forced to fight in war, U.S. warns

    It may get increasingly difficult for U.S. citizens in Russia to leave as the situation worsens, as U.S. credit and debit cards continue to not work in the country and the U.S.' ability to help becomes "severely limited."

  • While Mitch McConnell blisters Rick Scott, Trump, who comments on everything, stays quiet

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threw Rick Scott under a Capitol Hill bus, but former President Trump has remained uncharacteristically quiet.

  • Taliban Minister’s Rebuke of Supreme Leader Shows Infighting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s powerful interior minister, has lambasted for the first time the group’s reclusive spiritual leader for monopolizing power and damaging their government in Afghanistan.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alie

  • Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

    Former Officer Preston Hemphill was among the first on the scene of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop on Jan. 7.

  • British Intelligence explains why Russia is strengthening its defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite focus on Donbas

    UK Defence Intelligence believes that despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, maintaining defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also critically important for the Russians. Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence report Details: As the UK MoD noted, with reference to open source imagery, as of 7 February 2023, Russia had likely further bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, particularly near the to

  • Here’s something the French get right – they can’t stand woke

    There is a startled pause on the other end of the line when I ask a 30-something lawyer in Paris whether he’s worried he might get sacked for sleeping with a younger colleague. “Bah, non, of course not,” he replies. “How young do you think she is?”

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Only four more years? GOP primary rivals may take aim at Trump’s term limit

    Donald Trump faces a unique limitation that is enticing to both his 2024 GOP rivals and potential running mates: He’s eligible to serve only one more term.

  • Man dead after being shot multiple times in Cobb County home, police say

    Bennett was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

  • The stock market is poised to surge 2% on Tuesday if new inflation data cools down as expected, JPMorgan says

    An inflation print of between 6.0% and 6.3% "would likely pull yields lower, along with the US Dollar, and boost risk assets," JPMorgan said.

  • Ealing Trailfinders not eligible for promotion to Premiership, says RFU

    Ealing Trailfinders will once again be denied promotion to the Gallagher Premiership after the Rugby Football Union’s professional game board deemed that the west London club did not meet the minimum standards criteria. Doncaster Knights and Ealing Trailfinders were the only two Championship clubs that applied for an assessment regarding promotion to the top tier of English club rugby ahead of next season. While Doncaster, who currently sit in fifth place in the second tier, satisfied the RFU’s

  • Putin’s War Fuels a Bitter Breakup With the Russian Language

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonssNARVA, Estonia—The quick and glorious victory Vladimir Putin expected when he launched a war in Ukraine has turned into something of a punchline, and with each day bringing more humiliation to the Russian army, Moscow is looking as lonely as ever.Baltic countries have been important supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In Estonia, nearly three-quarters of the total population supported financial and

  • The Philadelphia Eagles just lost Super Bowl 57. What happens to their championship merchandise?

    The Philadelphia Eagles came short of winning Super Bowl 57, so where do their championship shirts and hats go?

  • Russians lose over 200 military personnel on Bakhmut front in last 24 hours

    In the course of the last 24 hours, 41 clashes took place on the Bakhmut front; the Russians lost 212 people killed and 315 wounded. Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "The main direction of the enemy's attack remains the Bakhmut section of the front.

  • 2 Murdaugh murder trial jurors out with COVID; attorneys worry about disruption to trial

    Face masks may become a more common sight in the packed Colleton County courtroom where Alex Murdaugh is being tried for murder after two positive COVID-19 tests among the jury.

  • Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs

    Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. After the global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good. “This year’s ads took a very light touch and focused on being fun and making the viewer feel good,” said Charles Taylor, marketing professor at Villanova University.