Pakistan candidate backed by PM Khan elected Senate chairman

  • FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani speaks to reporters outside the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sanjrani was re-elected as chairman of the Senate, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
  • Supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf political party gather outside the National Assembly to celebrate Prime Minister Imran Khan winning a vote of confidence in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party's key candidate in Senate elections. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
1 / 2

Pakistan Senate Elections

FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani speaks to reporters outside the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sanjrani was re-elected as chairman of the Senate, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MUNIR AHMED
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawmakers in Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber.

However, Friday's vote was marred by opposition cries of foul after critical ballots for their candidate were invalidated and the discovery earlier in the day of spy-cameras at the main polling booth.

Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Two lawmakers were absent.

Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote. The opposition slammed Shah's statement, claiming the votes were in order.

The votes “were legally cast,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the key opposition Pakistan People's Party which had fielded Gilani. Zardari raised the possibility of a lawsuit to challenge the declared results.

“The victory of our candidate was turned into a defeat," he said.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, also from Pakistan People’s Party, said the spy cameras were installed to support government-backed candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman. He did not explain as to why cameras would benefit government-backed candidates. Senator Musadik Malik, an opposition leader from Pakistan Muslim League, said the cameras were put in place because the government did not trust its own lawmakers to vote for their candidate.

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident and removed the devices, Shah said in televised comments.

Last Saturday, Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly — a vote he had called after an embarrassing defeat for his ruling party’s key candidate in for Senate elections.

The Senate vote on March 3 was seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections. It boosted the number of Senate seats for the opposition, which has a slight, 53-47 majority over Khan and wants Khan to step down.

Recommended Stories

  • The city of Suzhou highlights Islam’s long history in China

    The labyrinth of alleys and lanes in the old city of Suzhou hides a secret: historical fragments of the long history of Islam in China. Regular stories in the international press highlighting the treatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region tend to obscure the fact that Islam was once highly regarded by Chinese emperors. From written records and imperial edicts engraved on steles (standing stone slabs monuments) it is clear that these Islamic communities enjoyed the favor of the emperors—especially during the Tang (618-907 AD), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1912) dynasties.

  • Saudi cuts April crude for some Asian refiners, maintains India supply - sources

    Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday. Saudi Arabia's reduction in supplies come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April. Saudi Arabia has pledged to continue with an extra 1 million barrels per day voluntary output cut for a third month in April.

  • Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the haj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister. Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

  • This Day In Market History: First Indian Company Lists On A US Exchange

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On March 11, 1999, Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) became the first Indian firm to trade on the Nasdaq. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 closed around 1,297, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at 9,897. What Else Was Going On In The World: The first non-European Legoland would soon open in California, and NATO was about to expand with the addition of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. Infosys Makes India History: Infosys began trading on the Nasdaq shortly after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) — an Indian-domiciled but U.S.-registered company — paved the way in 1998. The software company shifted to the New York Stock Exchange in 2012 in order to open its existing shares to European investors. As India’s second-largest outsourcer, Infosys set the stage for other Indian companies to access the U.S. financial markets. As of 2019, India claimed four of the Nasdaq’s 136 foreign firms. It boasts nine on the NYSE. India’s representation remains scant compared to that of China or Israel, but the emerging market is gaining prominence with its small but reputable cache. In 2006, Infosys again broke barriers for Indian companies by becoming the first in the Nasdaq-100 index. Photo credit: Binoyjsdk See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Strikes Long-Term Partnership With French Automotive Supplier Faurecia: What You Need To KnowRecap: Hudson Global Q4 Earnings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Power Ahead

    The British pound has rallied again against the Japanese yen, showing real resiliency over the last couple of days.

  • US expects some difficult conversations with China

    State department spokesperson Ned Price previewed some of the issues that will be discussed when senior U.S. and Chinese officials meet next week in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office. (March 11)

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaching Towards Big Number

    Australian dollar traders stepped in and started buying right away on Thursday to push the market towards the 0.78 handle.

  • Bangladesh at 50: A nation created in violence and still bearing scars of a troubled birth

    Bangladeshi children at the Independence Day celebrations in Dhaka in 2012. AP Photo/Pavel RahmanMarch 26 marks 50 years since the start of Bangladesh’s liberation war, a bloody nine-month campaign that culminated in the nation’s independence on Dec. 16, 1971. It was a violent birth, with some of its roots in the 1947 partition of India – when Pakistan was created as a separate nation. As the British Empire left the subcontinent, an estimated 200,000 to 1.5 million people were killed in sectarian violence associated with the partition and 10 million to 15 million were forcibly displaced. Newly independent Pakistan comprised two separate geographical areas separated by over a thousand miles of Indian terrain. While both regions included significant Muslim populations, West Pakistan was made up largely of Punjabi, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and other smaller ethnic groups. In contrast, the population of East Pakistan, which became modern-day Bangladesh, was predominantly ethnically Bengali, as the territory was formerly part of the Indian region of Bengal. As a scholar of conflict, I argue that each of these factors – particularly the differences in language and political and economic inequities – laid the groundwork for Bangladesh’s independence struggle. This history continues to have an impact today. Deepening fault lines From early on, the issue of language was a difficult one. In 1948, the founding leader of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized that only Urdu, spoken by Muslims in the north and northwest in British India, should be the state language of the country. Bangla, spoken overwhelmingly by East Pakistanis, was considered by West Pakistani leadership as a “non-Muslim” language. The Urdu-only policy aimed to create a single identity out of two culturally distinct regions united by a common religion – Islam. More broadly, it aimed to consolidate the national identity of the recently independent Pakistan. In East Pakistan, the declaration was followed by the banning of Bengali books, songs and poetry by Bengali Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Bangla language as the medium of education and primary mode of instruction was also banned. All currency and official documents, including postal stamps and railway tickets, were printed in Urdu. The language ban deepened tensions that had already emerged between West and East Pakistan. A major reason for this was significant economic disparities between the two regions. West Pakistan controlled the country’s industry and commerce while East Pakistan was predominantly the supplier for raw materials, setting up a situation of unequal exchange. In 1959-60 the per capita income in West Pakistan was 32% higher than in East Pakistan. By 1969-70, it was 81% higher in West Pakistan. Investment policies including in educational infrastructure consistently favored West Pakistan. East Pakistanis had little access to the central government, which was located in the West Pakistani city of Islamabad. They were severely underrepresented in politics. West Pakistani political leadership did not see Bengalis as “real” Muslims. Both in political circles and socially, Bengali cultural practices were considered of a lower social status. Mass uprising The efforts to “Islamize” East Pakistanis through Urdu and “purify” Bengali culture from “Hindu influences” resulted in massive nonviolent demonstrations and strikes. On Feb. 21, 1952, students and other activists launched a language movement called the “Bhasha Andolon,” which demanded Bangla be recognized as the state language for East Pakistan. Thousands of school and college students protested, defying Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code, which prohibited assembly of five or more people and holding of public meetings. The crackdown that followed claimed several lives. From 1950 to 1969 it also galvanized a growing movement for autonomy across East Pakistan. A mass uprising in 1969 was brutally put down by police and led to the imposition of martial law. In 1970, a devastating cyclone called “Bhola” in East Pakistan claimed 300,000 to 500,000 lives. The indifferent response of the West Pakistan government further inflamed tensions. A big turning point came the same year when the sole majority political party in East Pakistan, led by Bengali politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a landslide victory in national elections. The Pakistani leadership was reluctant to accept the results because it did not want an East Pakistani political party heading the federal government. This resulted in the start of a civil disobedience movement in East Pakistan. As the demand for Bengali autonomy grew, the Pakistani government launched Operation Searchlight,“ a military operation to crush the emerging movement. According to journalist Robert Payne, it killed at least 7,000 Bengali civilians – both Hindus and Muslims – in a single night. On March 26, Bangladesh was declared independent and the liberation war began. The violent birth of Bangladesh The liberation war was fought mostly by civilians – men and women, Muslims, Hindus and non-Bengali Indigenous people. Bangladesh’s independence struggle took place in the broader context of the Cold War, which meant external actors were involved in the conflict. During the Cold War, India allied with the Soviet Union, while the U.S. allied with Pakistan to counter Soviet influence in South Asia and to protect its geostrategic interests vis-a-vis Afghanistan and China. When the Pakistani military intensified its campaign to quell the independence movement, it did so with the knowledge and support of the Nixon administration. The Pakistani military and its local collaborators specifically targeted Hindus, who in the 1961 census represented 18% of East Pakistan’s population of 50 million. An estimated 10 million Bengalis became refugees in India. A further 20 million were internally displaced. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 Bengali women were systematically raped. Independent research estimates 500,000 to 1 million people were killed in the genocidal campaign. The Bangladesh government maintains that 3 million Bengalis were killed in the war. On Dec. 3, India officially entered the war on the side of Bangladesh. Ten days later, in one of the last military operations, over 300 Bengali academics, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists and teachers – Hindus and Muslims alike – were massacred by Pakistani soldiers and their local collaborators. On Dec. 16, 1971, the Pakistani military surrendered to the Indian Army, marking it as Bangladesh’s Victory Day. Challenges today Soon after its independence, in a meeting between officials of the United States Agency for International Development and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Bangladesh was labeled a "basket case.” Years of economic inequities, the 1970 cyclone and the war had left over 70% of its population living below the poverty line. However, in the 50 years since its independence, Bangladesh has made some significant strides. It has aggressively tackled infant mortality,gender inequity and economic development. Today, with a booming economy, it is on track to graduate from the United Nation’s least developed country category. Nevertheless, Bangladesh still faces enormous challenges. Violence against women and girls, corruption and lack of press freedoms remain serious concerns. Founded on the principles of secularism, the country today faces a rise of Islamists. The divide between those who participated in the independence struggle and those who collaborated with the Pakistani military continues to shape Bangladesh’s political landscape today.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tazreena Sajjad, American University School of International Service. Read more:Coronavirus closes in on Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s cramped, unprepared campsI visited the Rohingya refugee camps and here is what Bangladesh is doing right Tazreena Sajjad does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Hundreds of thousands take holy dip in India

    Authorities in Haridwar expect 2.5 million people for the Maha Shivratri festival, one of three auspicious bathing days over the next month as part of a major gathering called the Kumbh Mela

  • Biden and leaders of Australia, India, Japan to unveil plan to boost Asia's vaccine supply

    President Biden and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia — collectively known as "the Quad" — will announce a plan to increase vaccine supplies to countries in Asia during a video summit on Friday, a senior administration official told reporters.Why matters: This is the first time that a Quad summit will bring together the leaders of all four countries, demonstrating a growing commitment to a group the U.S. sees as key to countering the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The senior official also announced new Quad initiatives on climate change and technology in a press call on Thursday night.These initiatives mark a significant expansion beyond the Quad's previous emphasis on security cooperation, something that government officials in the U.S. and other nations in the region have called for as China's footprint grows. What they're saying: "President Biden has worked hard to bring these leaders together to make a clear statement of the importance of the Indo-Pacific region. It’s our contribution at the outset to regional architecture for a region we will be defining in the 21st century," the senior official said.The goal is "building habits of cooperation" and strengthening the "bonds and ties that already exist among our four strong democracies."Driving the news: The main agreement to be announced at the meeting is a plan to boost manufacturing capacity for vaccines to be distributed in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly from companies in India.The countries will also coordinate on building "last-mile capacity" to deliver those doses all the way to the people who will receive the jabs.But a senior administration official said the U.S. would not be announcing any steps to distribute vaccines manufactured in or purchased by the U.S.Between the lines: China's pledges to provide doses to countries in its neighborhood and around the world have put the Biden administration — which is focusing almost entirely on the domestic rollout — on the back foot.What's next: The senior official confirmed that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be the first foreign leader to visit Biden at the White House. Axios' Hans Nichols first reported that the meeting would be taking place next month.Worth noting: Former defense secretary Jim Mattis co-wrote a piece, published in Foreign Policy on Wednesday, arguing that "making the Quad work could be Biden’s most important task in Asia."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

    The 28-year-old was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

  • Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone caught in nets, Hamas says

    Three Palestinian fishermen who died in an offshore blast on Sunday had encountered an explosive-laden Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and blew up in their nets, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment. At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied it had any involvement in the incident.

  • Capitalism Maduro-Style Is Coming to Venezuela’s Gas Stations

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Venezuela's new gasoline stations: They boast digital fuel pumps and high-end, imported liquor. They're plastered in fresh coats of bright yellow and red paint. And in what's become a rarity these days, they actually have gasoline to sell — for a price that very few can afford.Over the past six months, the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been quietly handing over dozens of run-down gasoline stations across the country to local entrepreneurs who turned them into these flashy retail complexes and rebranded them under a chain known as Via. It's the first phase of a desperate and complicated plan to rescue the country from U.S. sanctions that have dealt a final blow to Venezuela’s oil business and choked the nation of fuel supplies so severely that filling stations have been forced to repeatedly shut.The way Maduro sees it: The new ventures will operate as independent businesses and import fuel free of American sanctions that specifically target his administration and those who help it. It's a fairly straight-forward plan until you look under the hood: The gas station deals that Maduro's government has done so far aren't publicly disclosed. Nobody seems to know who ultimately owns them or who runs them. And some are already raising concerns about whether the government itself is still behind the operations.“The changes are a reaction to the state’s collapse, not a well-thought plan,’’ said Jose Manuel Puente, an economics professor at Caracas-based IESA business institute. “New fuel pump stations are just an illusion of harmony, not part of a structural stabilization of the economy.”The plan’s apparent lack of substance doesn’t end at the new gas stations. The country’s fuel import and distribution network is entirely in the hands of U.S.-sanctioned Petroleos de Venezuela SA. The government is working on a reform that will officially end the monopoly and allow Maduro to also transfer some of those operations to allies. That would be a much bigger undertaking, however, and it seems even more improbable that they would be able to operate without doing business with PDVSA, as the state-run oil company is known.Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA didn’t respond to requests for comment. ​​​People with knowledge of the plan, including government officials, PDVSA contractors and several gas station owners, spoke about the changes but asked not to be named because they fear reprisal.There’s also the issue of weaning Venezuelans off subsidized fuel that sells practically for free. A trade mark of Maduro’s late mentor and predecessor Hugo Chavez, the policy has become a cash drain for the government now that the country’s crumbling refineries are no longer able to meet domestic demand and it’s importing gasoline and diesel from Iran. The imported fuel has been paid for with gold bars and the vaults are running empty. At a new Via filling station in eastern Caracas, drivers can head straight to the pump without having to wait in endless car lines that have become a common sight in the city. The gasoline there is better and costs 50 cents per liter, or roughly $1.90 per gallon. That may seem cheap by international standards, but a minimum wage in Venezuela is less than $1 a month, plus food coupons. Customers can also find 18-year old Scotch Whiskey, Mexican coffee and packaged prime meat cuts at the new, heavily guarded convenience stores. Though there’s no public number for the new fuel stations, they seem to be more than 50 already and the goal is to reach 400. Meanwhile, some 1,500 old gas stations across the country sell gasoline for about 5,000 bolivars per liter, which is worth less than 0.3 cents, so most drivers continue to wait for hours in line whenever one of them has fuel. Eventually, Maduro’s government hopes to phase out the subsidies, except for public transportation, but the contentious issue has triggered revolts in the past and there’s no outlook for ending the enormous disparity of the current two-tier system anytime soon. Business alliances have been secretly sealed in the agribusiness and food industry, too. A law sanctioned last year makes new contracts with the government confidential, allegedly to protect firms from U.S. sanctions. The result has been similar: Shelves at good supermarkets are no longer empty, but the prices of the new products are linked to the U.S. dollar and are too expensive for most Venezuelans, so they rely instead on government food banks and coupons to put food on the table.One benefit from the new fuel stations for lower-income Venezuelans, the lucky ones who managed to keep their jobs as clerks, is much better pay. One of them at a Via station said he’s now making the equivalent of $60 a month, compared with about $1 under the previous management.“This is way better than before,” he said. “It helps me to bring more food to my family.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Biden signs pandemic relief bill

    President Joe Biden will be giving a prime-time speech to the nation one year after the start of the pandemic.

  • Joe Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Package; Plans To Announce All Americans Will Be Eligible For Covid Vaccine By May 1

    UPDATE, 3:37 PM PT: President Joe Biden plans to announce that he will push for all American adults to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1. Biden will outline an accelerated schedule for vaccinations, including directing states and local governments to end their restrictions on who can be inoculated, the White House said. The […]

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • Residents fight back against proposed marijuana shop near Natick neighborhood

    The CEO of the marijuana retailer is considering reducing hours and booking business by appointment only.

  • Sean Hannity ridiculed for saying Biden should phone Trump and thank him for his Covid response

    The Fox news host earlier suggested that Biden is fabricating his stutter

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’