Spy facing extradition for smuggling military technology escapes Italy in Fiat Punto

An alleged Russian spy due to be extradited from Italy on charges of smuggling military technology to Moscow fled the country in a Fiat Punto, it has emerged.

Artem Uss, 41, was being held under house arrest in Basiglio, just south of Milan when he broke free two weeks ago and disappeared.

Mr Uss, son of the current governor of the Siberian Krasnoyarsk Krai region, was allegedly involved in procuring high-tech components bought from US manufacturers and shipping them back home.

According to US prosecutors, some ended up in Russian weapons being used in the war in Ukraine despite sanctions forbidding such transfers. He was charged last year along with three others.

Mr Uss is also accused of shipping oil from Venezuela to Russia in breach of sanctions, and bank fraud.

But hours after a Milan court ordered his extradition back to the US on the latter of those charges, he managed to remove his electronic tag bracelet and escape.

He got into a black Fiat Punto outside his residence and drove three kilometres up the road before transferring to one of four identical black SUVs that were waiting for him, according to local media reports.

The four SUVs then reportedly set off in different directions making further surveillance of his movements impossible.

Mr Uss has now resurfaced in Russia, telling the state-run RIA Novosti news agency this week that he escaped thanks to the help of “strong and trustworthy people”.

Italian investigators are looking into the possible involvement of Russian secret service agents.

It comes as police in Spain arrested a Russian-Ukrainian couple accused of attempting to send military equipment to Moscow in contravention of an EU arms embargo.

The National Police said in a statement that it had begun to investigate the two people in 2021 after suspecting that they were directing a supply chain of military aeronautical material taken from a Spanish company.

The decision to arrest the pair and search two properties in the Basque Country region was said to have been triggered to prevent the imminent departure from European territory of a shipment of material for use in Russian military aircraft cockpits.

Investigators found that the two suspects had designed a sophisticated network of commercial contacts around the world so that “the destination of the goods was declared to be to countries not subject to embargo, even though Russia was the final destination”.