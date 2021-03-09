Spy gadget helps FBI crack alleged crowbar crew in Metro Detroit robbery spree
Mar. 9—DETROIT — A tracking device hidden inside a stolen pharmacy safe helped investigators hunt a prolific band of master thieves suspected in a string of robberies, according to the FBI.
Federal court records unsealed Monday describe a unique investigation involving a band of uniformed thieves who wore matching gray hoodies with the word "Love" written on the back while they used crowbars, walkie-talkies and choreographed movements to steal more than $64,000, pills and safes from approximately seven area pharmacies and stores.
One alleged member of the group, Detroit resident Antwuan Deshon Holmes-Lewis, 24, was charged in an unsealed complaint Monday and held without bond pending a detention hearing in federal court.
Holmes-Lewis was caught following a string of break-ins involving an experienced group of thieves, and investigators tracked his phone to the scenes of several robberies, according to the FBI. He also was spotted at a hardware store buying distinctive burglar's tools later recovered by investigators.
"This group of suspects appear to have mastered breaking and entering into these buildings in a minimal amount of time to avoid the police response to alarms," an FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit unsealed in federal court Monday.
The charge of breaking into a pharmacy with intent to steal drugs is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. His lawyer, David Tholen, declined comment Monday.
The FBI's Violent Crime Task Force started investigating several pharmacy and store robberies on Nov. 18 after a break-in at Parkway Foods on East Jefferson Avenue on the east side of Detroit.
Investigators discovered doors forced open with what appeared to be a sledgehammer and found the pharmacy office in disarray with two safes left open and empty. Investigators also found a yellow crowbar.
The owner told investigators that about $4,000 was missing and surveillance footage showed nine suspects wearing the black-and-gray "Love" hoodies.
"Footage also showed the suspects roll a safe, approximately 6-ft tall with wheels, out of the pharmacy," the agent wrote. The safe contained more money, drugs and documents.
One hour earlier and 11 miles away, St. Clair Shores police were responding to a break-in at Walgreens at Little Mack and 10 Mile. Investigators found another crowbar and signs of doors pried open.
Surveillance footage showed nine people wearing the same type of clothing seen during the Parkway Foods robbery. The footage showed a vehicle backing up to the front of Walgreens, one person prying open the door and several others running to the pharmacy while one person stayed near the entry door and spoke into a walkie-talkie.
Two robbers were shown leaving the store while carrying a safe before everyone left in a dark Dodge Durango and a dark Dodge Charger. The robbery lasted four minutes.
After the two break-ins, Harper Woods Police investigators called security guards at the Home Depot located between the two robbery locations. They were looking for surveillance footage of shoppers who had bought crowbars in recent days.
Security guards checked the bar code number on the crowbars left at the crime scene, reviewed recent purchases and played surveillance footage of one shopper at 7:22 p.m. on Nov. 10 — eight days before the twin break-ins.
The footage shows a tall and slim masked man waiting in line to pay $32.80 for DeWalt and Estwing crowbars. The crowbars resembled the ones left at the two crime scenes, according to the FBI.
The man paid cash but investigators say he resembles Holmes-Lewis, according to the agent's affidavit.
FBI agents allege Holmes-Lewis used two telephones, including one he gave to a Detroit Police Officer following a March 1 traffic accident. Agents checked the officer's body camera and spotted Holmes-Lewis standing near a 2015 Dodge Charger.
In the body camera footage, Holmes-Lewis is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white chest logo similar to the style seen during the pharmacy robberies.
Investigators soon learned about a key clue in a third robbery. Southfield Police responded to a break-in at a Sam's Club on Eight Mile in early January. Four suspects were seen on surveillance footage arriving in a Dodge Charger, using crowbars and a sledgehammer to break in and steal a safe bolted to the floor.
Inside that safe, pharmacy workers had placed a pill bottle containing a GPS device. The gadgets are routinely used by pharmacies to thwart robberies. Security guards discovered the tracking device was pinging near a home on the 12500 block of Wade Street on the east side of Detroit.
Special operations officers descended on the block but found the pill bottle in an empty lot next door to the home. The next day, investigators reviewed the pill bottle's digital trail and discovered the gadget spent about 10 minutes at a home on the 12300 block of Wade Street.
They searched a detached garage at the home and found pieces of a broken safe, a black face mask, a glove, an empty pill bottle, a sledgehammer and a yellow DeWalt crowbar.
Investigators checked the Sam's Club surveillance video and spotted Holmes-Lewis shopping on Jan. 6 — one day before the break-in, according to the affidavit. The video showed him arriving with two others in his Cadillac Escalade and walk to the pharmacy, the FBI agent wrote.
The trio lingered at the pharmacy and left without buying anything.
FBI task force officers obtained phone records showing the location of Holmes-Lewis' phone the day of the Sam's Club break-in. The phone used cell towers near the Sam's Club around the time of the break-in and theft, the FBI agent wrote.
The cellphone also used towers near the Southfield Freeway and Tireman Avenue at the same time the GPS device hidden inside a pill bottle was in the area, according to the agent.
The Holmes-Lewis phone also used cell towers near the 12300 block of Wade Street around the same time that the GPS tracking device was at a home on the block.
On Jan. 28, investigators raided the home on the 12300 block and seized more than 900 prescription pills packaged for sale. The pills were consistent with those stolen from the Sam's Club pharmacy, the agent wrote.
A suspect matching Holmes-Lewis' physical description is believed to have helped break-into a Livonia pharmacy and a Dick's Sporting Goods store nearby in less than a half-hour on Feb. 24, according to the FBI agent.
Robbers broke into a third store in less than an hour, a Detroit market on the 11500 block of Dexter Avenue on the city's west side. The suspects used a sledgehammer to break into the market and shatter bullet-proof glass to access an office.
Inside the office, the suspects stole a safe containing as much as $60,000 worth of money orders, cash and a nickel-plated handgun.
Investigators analyzed data for a second Holmes-Lewis phone and discovered it utilized cell towers near the three Feb. 24 robbery locations at approximately the same time as the break-ins, according to the FBI agent.
Not all of the robberies yielded such lucrative hauls.
His phone was near a Spartan Foods store in Redford Township during a March 1 robbery, according to the FBI. Five suspects arrived in a black Durango, broke in using prybars and sledgehammers but were unable to crack open the safe.
Phone data showed one of Holmes-Lewis' phones used cell towers near the store at the time of the robbery, the FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. The robbers failed to break into the store's ATM but didn't leave empty-handed.
"The suspects were seen throwing liquor bottles into a basket," the agent wrote, "and filling their pockets with liquor bottles."
Holmes-Lewis is the second accused member of the crew charged in connection with area pharmacy robberies. Antione Hamilton was charged last year with burglary involving controlled substances and bank theft — felonies punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.
In that case, Hamilton and others drove a stolen car into the PharMor Pharmacy on Woodward in Midtown during an early-morning robbery last April, according to a plea deal filed in federal court. They stole hydrocodone and other prescription pills during a robbery that cost the store approximately $35,000.
And in June, Hamilton and two others used a crowbar to break into Citizens Bank in the 12500 block of Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. They fled with more than $1,400, according to the deal.
Hamilton, who also was linked to a May pharmacy robbery that netted $100,000 worth of HIV medications, is awaiting an April 20 sentencing.
