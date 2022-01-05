Spyker Is Coming Back

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The boutique Dutch automaker has returned, again…

A lot of enthusiasts complain these days that most modern cars look alike. Homogeneity is indeed a growing problem in the industry, and the reasons behind it are complex. One potential cure is for creative, out-of-the-box automakers like Spyker to shake things up. That’s right, the little Dutch brand is coming back once more and we hope this time it will see the success so richly deserved.

To say Spyker has had a rough time in the past decade or so would be a severe understatement. The company has experienced all kinds of financial hardships, including a deal to buy Saab from GM which went south. However, an official announcement on December 31 shows a potential light at the end of the tunnel.

An investor group headed up by Michail Pessis and Boris Rotenberg, both with motorsports pedigrees, has hammered out an agreement with Spyker to revive the brand for 2022. In other words, they’re wasting no time pushing the supercar brand to the world.

The plan is to produce three Spyker models this year. First is the Spyker C8 Preliator, which debuted all the way back in March of 2016 in Geneva. That’s a long delay, so we wonder if there will be updates implemented before production begins.

Second for production is the Spyker D8 Peking-Paris SSUV, midsize super SUV which was shown off in concept form all the way back in 2006 and was supposed to go into production in 2014. Just like the C8 Preliator, this will probably go through some final tweaks before the final version for the public is ready.

Finally, the third model slated for 2022 production is the Spyker B6 Venator. Unveiled as a concept in Geneva in 2013, the compact mid-engine sports car with a dramatic glass “aircraft” canopy hearkening back to the brand’s aeronautical origins.

While final assembly of new Spykers will be done in the Netherlands as before, engineering will take place in Germany and Russia, while production of the carbon body panels will be done in Russia.

For owners of the 265 road-going Spykers in existence, this news is a godsend. After sales and service departments will return, with some new service centers already in the works.

