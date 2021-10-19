'Squad' members spend close to $100,000 of campaign donations to fund private police forces

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and the other members of her progressive "Squad" spent close to $100,000 on private security in the third quarter while championing the defund the police movement, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The campaign for Ocasio-Cortez paid nearly $10,000 for a private police force to keep the representative safe, while Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat, racked up a private security bill totaling nearly $4,000, records indicate.

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley have championed a diminished and "reimagined" police state, with the latter suggesting she is "ready to continue the systemic work necessary to radically reimagine a system of public safety in our country that finally censures the dignity and humanity of all," according to a Fox report.

Still, the bills collected by Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley appear modest to those of Reps. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat, according to the records.

Omar's own private security cost $22,000, while the protection needed for Bush carried a price tag of almost $65,000, according to the report.

Omar has called the police in her district "rotten to the root" and stated that "the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore, and we can't go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place."

The money that went toward the private security forces for the Squad members was paid out of their campaigns, the report said.

This means it is possible that donations that were sent to aid calls for defunding the police were, in reality, spent to rent out private police.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the individual campaigns but did not receive any responses.

