Squantum Airbnb operator due in court for arraignment on assault charge

QUINCY − Ronen Zangi, the owner of a beachfront home in Squantum that has neighbors complaining and city lawyers pursuing civil damages, is scheduled to appear before a Quincy District Court judge Thursday for his arraignment on a criminal charge of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Zangi, of West Roxbury, the owner of 153 Bayside Road, missed his Jan. 11 arraignment date after the cancellation of his return flight from the Dominican Republic, where he had recently undergone surgery, according to his lawyer.

The lawyer said the criminal complaint arose from an argument between Zangi and his Quincy neighbors, who, the lawyer said, have a longstanding dislike of Zangi and the house he built on Bayside Road between 2016 and 2019.

The property at 153 Bayside Road in Squantum, Quincy, on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Both Zangi and his accusers have video of the argument, which took place Sept. 17, 2023, near Orchard Street and Bayside Road. The lawyer said the video couldn't be viewed during an earlier magistrate's hearing held on Zoom. A magistrate's hearing is held to determine if there's probable cause to issue a criminal complaint.

The defense lawyer said he would seek to dismiss the case or to hold another magistrate's hearing where both videos could be viewed.

Details of the alleged assault will not be made public until after the arraignment, according to the Quincy District Court's clerk's office.

The court appointed special prosecutor Thomas J. Cavanaugh to the case. A special prosecutor is used to avoid conflicts of interest or employ special expertise. It remains unclear why a special prosecutor has been appointed in this case.

How an Airbnb in Quincy's most affluent neighborhood led to acrimony and litigation

The city sued Zangi in May, alleging violations of the city's zoning ordinance that bans short-term rentals in residential districts. In court hearings, city lawyers have described disruptions allegedly caused by his guests behaving irresponsibly.

One neighbor said her husband died of a heart attack after confronting renters of Zangi’s house during a loud party over Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Theresa Repoff, of 24 Orchard St., said her 72-year-old husband, Bill, suffered a fatal heart attack after an altercation with guests at Zangi's house who were shooting off fireworks into the neighborhood. Repoff said she heard people swearing at her husband as he returned home, and that someone threw a beer at him.

Zangi has denied wrongdoing, saying the city has targeted him because of his Israeli heritage. In August, he filed a countersuit alleging racially motivated attacks on himself and his family by neighbors and city officials.

Downtown development: New plans for Quincy building call for waiving taxes for 40 years. What we know

In July, Dedham Superior Court Judge Mark Hallal granted Quincy's request for a preliminary injunction. The judge ordered Zangi to stop advertising and executing short-term rentals of his house until a final ruling in the city's complaint against him.

Quincy officials say Zangi has disregarded that order. In September, the city filed a motion seeking to declare him in contempt. The contempt hearing hasn't been scheduled at Dedham Superior Court.

At a previous hearing, Zangi's lawyer John Bowen acknowledged that Zangi did not cancel short-term stays reserved for dates following the judge's July 6 injunction.

Fat Cat's farewell: 2 downtown Quincy restaurants close. What is happening?

Bowman said all future bookings are for at least 31 days. Rentals of that length would sidestep the city's rule against short-term rentals.

The short-term rental website VRBO still advertises Zangi's Squantum property. In his answer to Quincy's contempt motion, Bowman acknowledged that the advertisement remains online, but said the listing only "appears to show availability" and that prospective renters cannot make reservations until 2025.

"It is the Defendant's intention not to rent the property for any period under 31 days during the pendency of this litigation," the document states.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy property owner faces criminal charge related to Airbnb dispute