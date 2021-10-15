Square to Consider Building a Bitcoin Mining System

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing to address global warming, and added it was still unclear who would turn up at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The queen's rare public foray into big power climate politics came as worries grew that Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, would not attend the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 summit. Western leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have repeatedly warned that the world must change to slow climate change, but many environmental activists say leaders talk too much and do too little.