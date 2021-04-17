- By GF Value





The stock of Square Enix Holdings Co (OTCPK:SQNNY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $30.29 per share and the market cap of $7.2 billion, Square Enix Holdings Co stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Square Enix Holdings Co is shown in the chart below.





Square Enix Holdings Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Square Enix Holdings Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 2.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.01% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Square Enix Holdings Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Square Enix Holdings Co's financial strength as 10 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Square Enix Holdings Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Square Enix Holdings Co has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3 billion and earnings of $0.802 a share. Its operating margin is 14.24%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Square Enix Holdings Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Square Enix Holdings Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Square Enix Holdings Co is 2.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 6.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Square Enix Holdings Co's ROIC was 16.88, while its WACC came in at 3.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Square Enix Holdings Co is shown below:

In short, the stock of Square Enix Holdings Co (OTCPK:SQNNY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Square Enix Holdings Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

