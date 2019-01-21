Square (SQ) Launches Debit Card to Aid Small Businesses

Square, Inc. SQ recently unveiled a new debit card, Square Card, for small business owners (SMB). Square’s recent move is aimed at aiding businesses efficiently manage their cashflow by providing immediate access to their funds generated from sales.



To lure customers to the digital payment solutions space, Square will also offer a 2.75% discount on debit card purchases with other Square sellers. Notably, the company will be entitled to a transaction fee when transactions are made with the card.



Moreover, Square Card also boasts features that help businesses in segregating their expenses as personal or business-related. Thus, it will benefit SMBs in determining their actual profitability and file for their taxes accordingly.



We believe the company’s move is in sync with the company’s strategy to ramp up banking initiatives. Further, to make things convenient, the card can be used at places that accept Mastercard and cash easily withdrawn via an ATM.

Square’s Banking Initiatives



Apart from launching the card, Square recently re-applied for special industrial loan company license (“ILC”) with Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC). Notably, the approval of the license will allow Square to take federally insured customer deposits.



The company is planning to name its new division Square Financial Services, which will help small and underserved businesses by providing them deposit accounts and business loans.



Square also unveiled other products through Square Capital, which includes providing small business loans and enabling small business clients to make payment in installments. Notably, the Square Installments feature strengthens the company’s relationship with merchants and aids them in boosting sales.



The company’s ongoing endeavor to make an impact in the banking space is expected to bode well for it in the near term.

Competition Rife



Square is vulnerable to intense competition and changing technology, industry standards and seller and buyer needs. Growing proliferation of fintech applications among banking customers has increased scope for tech companies in the banking sector.



Tech giants like Alphabet’s Google GOOGL, Facebook and Apple AAPL are too venturing into the banking space by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) and data analytics.



Square also faces intensifying competition from the likes of PayPal PYPL. Notably, PayPal offers simple and affordable financial services and digital payment facilities, enabling customers and merchants to access and move their money anywhere, anytime and through any connected device.



Nevertheless, the growing momentum of Square in the online payment space and its improved banking initiatives are likely to help it in gaining a competitive edge against these companies.



Square currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

