Is Square (SQ) Stock A Buy Or Sell?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Melvin Capital's recent GameStop losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Is Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) stock a buy or sell? Prominent investors were getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions increased by 16 in recent months. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was in 89 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic was previously 73. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that SQ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Chase Coleman of Tiger Global

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Do Hedge Funds Think SQ Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q4's end, a total of 89 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 56 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SQ a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was held by ARK Investment Management, which reported holding $1541.4 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Coatue Management with a $1335.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Bares Capital Management, Lone Pine Capital, and Whale Rock Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bares Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), around 21.35% of its 13F portfolio. Tekne Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 16.68 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SQ.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have jumped into Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) headfirst. Tiger Global Management LLC, managed by Chase Coleman, initiated the biggest position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ). Tiger Global Management LLC had $88.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Renaissance Technologies also made a $59.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SQ investors: Christopher Lyle's SCGE Management, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, and Michael Kharitonov and Jon David McAuliffe's Voleon Capital.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ). These stocks are Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE), Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to SQ's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position MO,37,1082661,-10 JD,89,14395875,4 VRTX,53,3108859,-2 BEKE,30,2038963,2 SNOW,54,7723382,-5 BKNG,108,8247434,-5 CCI,40,2071704,-2 Average,58.7,5524125,-2.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 58.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $5524 million. That figure was $8819 million in SQ's case. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) is the least popular one with only 30 bullish hedge fund positions. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SQ is 77.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 7% in 2021 through March 12th and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SQ as the stock returned 11.2% since the end of Q4 (through 3/12) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Long & Short: What NFT ‘Markets for Emotion’ Say About Tech Business Models

    NFTs may be frothy right now, but they reveal a new type of price discovery for a new type of value, which could change business models.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Target, Square and Freeport-McMoRan

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Target, Square and Freeport-McMoRan

  • Where Will Target Be in 5 Years?

    Target (NYSE: TGT) has been one of the best retail stocks on the market recently, up more than 150% over the last three years. Comparable sales jumped 19.3% last year and its revenue grew by $15.3 billion, more than its combined sales growth over the last 11 years. Target's bottom line surged as well, with adjusted earnings per share up 47% to $9.42.

  • Is Intel (INTC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • GameStop leads meme stocks lower, on track for sharp weekly drop

    The company's shares were down 16.4% at $184, on track for their worst weekly performance since early February, with a drop of more than 30% since Friday's close. Other so-called meme stocks, popular with online retail traders, declined early in Tuesday's session, with cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc down 8.6%, while headphones maker Koss Corp fell 7.1%. GameStop continues to retain a legion of devout followers after a social media frenzy in January triggered a massive rally in which its shares surged more than 1,600%, in a short squeeze that shook hedge funds such as Melvin Capital.

  • GameStop Stock Tumbles, but Analyst Still Sees Squeeze Potential

    S3 Partners’ Ihor Dusaniwsky says bears have bought shares to cover their bets–and he expects they’ll keeping buying if the share price stays high.

  • Ford Just Announced Another Battery-Electric Commercial Van

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said today that it will add a battery-electric version of its midsize Transit Custom to its commercial-van lineup in 2023. The next-generation version of the Transit Custom, a midsize commercial van popular in Europe, will also be offered in plug-in hybrid and so-called "mild hybrid" versions, as well as conventional internal-combustion and the new fully electric iteration, when it debuts in about two years, Ford said. Ford builds the Transit Custom in a factory in Kocaeli Province in Turkey that is owned by Ford Otosan, its longtime joint venture with Turkish industrial conglomerate Koç Holding (OTC: KHOLY).

  • eToro Nears $10 Billion Merger With Betsy Cohen SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading platform EToro, a rival to Robinhood Markets Inc., plans to go public via a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Betsy Cohen.The agreement with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V values the combined company at about $10.4 billion, according to a statement Tuesday confirming a Bloomberg report. The companies are raising about $650 million in equity to support the deal.Investors in the equity transaction included ION Investment Group, Softbank Vision Fund II, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and Wellington Management, the statement shows.EToro became a member of the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., or Finra, in the last year and is expected to start providing stock-trading service in the U.S. in the second half of 2021, according to the statement.Founded in Israel in 2007, EToro has 20 million registered users in dozens of countries, according to its website. It expanded into the U.S. in 2018.In the past year, brokerages have seen a surge in retail investors, who made up about 20% of U.S. equity trading in 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. One of the major beneficiaries has been Robinhood, the Menlo Park, California-based brokerage that EToro will compete against as it seeks to grow in the U.S.Robinhood has attracted increased scrutiny from watchdogs and politicians over the past year, including for how it attracts users and for its customer service practices.“As we grow our business I think we understand the level of responsibility that we have for customers to understand the importance of risk management and education on the platform,” said EToro CEO Yoni Assia in an interview.Assia also said that the company will consider adding options trading to its platform.‘Social Trading’Like its rivals, EToro offers zero-commission trading. Unlike U.S. firms, EToro doesn’t make money by customer orders to trading firms that fulfill them in a business called payment-for-order flow, a practice that is prohibited in Europe. Instead, EToro primarily pockets a spread between the price its pays for securities and the price it passes along to customers.Assia said the company will keep its options open on new revenue streams as it expands its U.S. presence.It also brands itself as a social trading network, where investors can share their opinions and market exploits, and copy bets made by the best performers on the system.“EToro is a social investment and social trading company where people actually learn, not a game where you trade as much as you can and then go - bingo,” said Cohen, chairman of Fintech Acquisition Corp V.The special purpose acquisition company raised $250 million in December. Cohen, its chairman, has been involved with several blank-check companies, including one taking boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners public.Read: Robinhood’s Role in the ‘Gamification’ of Investing: QuickTake(Updates with additional information, CEO interview from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Anger simmers over Syria's economic collapse, but Assad appears secure

    In the back alleys of the old city of Damascus, Yaseen al-Obeid carries sacks of bricks to make some extra cash and supplement his monthly foreman's salary of $15. Like many other Syrians, one job is not enough; the 52-year-old has to find money to feed his wife and six children. Obeid's problems are common among the estimated 17 million people left in Syria after a decade-long civil war that decimated the economy, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million, or around half the pre-war population.

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • Germany's AstraZeneca move could stymie recovery, economists say

    Germany's decision to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine could delay progress in reaching herd immunity and postpone a much-hoped for easing of lockdown measures needed for a robust recovery in the second quarter, economists said on Tuesday. Health Minister Jens Spahn described Monday's move on the AstraZeneca shot as a precaution, making Germany the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in some recipients. The government's decision was based on a recommendation from the politically independent Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's authority in charge of vaccines, following newly registered cases of a very rare cerebral vein thrombosis, including three deaths.

  • Republicans are stubbornly hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and a Trump PSA might not help

    Right now, demand for COVID-19 vaccines is outstripping supply but that will change in the coming weeks. Then the challenge will be to persuade people hesitant to get the vaccine to roll up their sleeves. And several recent surveys show that while vaccine hesitancy is falling overall in the U.S., "opposition among Republicans remains stubbornly strong," The Associated Press reports. In a new AP-NORC survey, 42 percent of Republicans say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, versus 17 percent of Democrats. A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist poll found that 49 percent of Republican men and 47 percent of Donald Trump supporters said they would opt out if a vaccine was offered to them, versus 6 percent of Democratic men. A CBS News-YouGov survey released Sunday recorded 33 percent of Republicans saying they would not get a shot and another 20 percent undecided. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told Fox News Sunday "it would make all the difference in the world" if Trump urged his supporters to get vaccinated, and longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz told The Washington Post last week he didn't "need a focus group to tell me that nothing would have a greater impact than a Donald Trump PSA." He held a focus group of Trump supporters on Saturday, and it turns out Trump's endorsement wouldn't really move the needle. Luntz's focus group heard pro-vaccine pitches from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional Republicans, former CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden, and former Gov. Chris Christie (R). The House Republicans made no inroads, and the participants were turned off by the PSA featuring every former president but Trump. Many of them didn't trust Fauci. But Frieden's "five facts" persuaded many of them to swing toward vaccination. "We want to be educated, not indoctrinated," said Adam from New York. The participants said they were particularly swayed by Frieden's statements about the tens of thousands of people already vaccinated, the two decades of work on coronavirus vaccines — not just a year — and the near-unanimous willingness of doctors to get inoculated. They said their doctor or spouse could also persuade them, but politics was poison. By the end of the session, all 19 participants said they were more willing to get vaccinated. "These people represent 30 million Americans, and without these people, you're not getting herd immunity," Luntz told the Post. He and other groups are testing differing messaging nationwide. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tDeborah Birx still thinks about Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 'every day'American Jesuits pledge $100 million for descendants of slaves they owned, sold

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • UK seeks more influence in Indo-Pacific as 'moderating impact' on China

    Britain wants to expand its influence among countries in the Indo-Pacific region to try to moderate China's global dominance, a document laying out post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities said on Tuesday. It sets out a planned increase to Britain's nuclear arsenal to weigh against evolving global security threats, and underlines the importance of strong ties with the United States while naming Russia as the top regional threat. Britain's biggest foreign and defence policy review since the 1990 end of the Cold War sets out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • An Asian-American chef's restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti after he criticized the state's decision to lift its mask mandate

    Racist graffiti appeared outside San Antonio's Noodle Tree on Sunday after the shop's owner said he planned to still require masks in his restaurant.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.