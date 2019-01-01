Is Square (SQ) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Square (SQ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Square is one of 651 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQ's full-year earnings has moved 32.31% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SQ has moved about 61.78% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 0.12%. This means that Square is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SQ is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on SQ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



