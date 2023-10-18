Square's new AI features include a website and restaurant menu generator

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read
0
Image Credits: Jorg Greuel (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Square, the financial services platform, is embracing generative AI in a very visible way.

After announcing earlier this year that it would bring AI features to drive retail sales, Square this morning took the wraps off of new ten -- count 'em, ten -- generative AI capabilities focused on customer content creation, onboarding and setup.

All are available as of today, albeit some gated behind Square's beta program

The push, it might be said, is an attempt by Square -- and parent company Block -- to reinvigorate the Square platform after a difficult, downward-trending year and change.

Revenues from Block's Cash App, the peer-to-peer payments service, have declined steeply. Meanwhile, the buy now, pay later service Afterpay, which Block acquired in 2021 for $29 billion, has posted serious losses. Block's Bitcoin revenue has fallen corresponding with the fall in the price of the cryptocurrency last year. And Square faces growing competition on multiple fronts. including from Fiserv's Clover, Toast and Stripe.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Investors are displeased. Square stock has retreated around 30% so far in 2023, as Block founder Jack Dorsey prepares to take the reigns from former Square head Alyssa Henry.

So Square's giving stockholders generative AI.

One of the new AI-powered features, Menu Generator, allows restaurants to create a "full menu" on Square in "just minutes," the platform promises in a press release.

"This is a valuable tool in particular for new restaurant sellers who don’t have or aren’t ready to upload a menu during onboarding," a Square clarified to me via email. "With Menu Generator, restaurants can now create a full menu on Square ... with the flexibility to come back and change or update that menu later after they’ve finished other set-up tasks. This gives them -- or any business looking to expand into food and drink offerings -- valuable momentum when launching operations on Square."

Given generative AI's tendency to go off the rails, I'd be wary of using it to publish a menu -- particularly considering that gross inaccuracies could land restaurants on the hook for lawsuits over false advertising. But Square emphasizes that the process -- which relies on a range of third-party generative AI models including OpenAI's GPT-3, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 -- isn't fully automated and that customers are afforded the chance to make edits before a menu hits the web.

"All of our AI-generated content is offered as suggestions to sellers, giving them the ability to save as-is or make further edits," the spokesperson said. "The human review process comes from sellers themselves, who approve or modify all copy created to ensure it helps them meet their business goals."

Human review is also baked into Square's new generative email copy feature, according to the spokesperson, which taps generative AI to create personalized email messages to customers. And it's a component of Square's newly-launched website copy generator, which writes headlines -- and entire blogs -- given a brief text prompt.

I asked Square whether it'd taken steps to ensure that copy from its website tool wouldn't result in downranking by search engines who don't look kindly on certain, obviously duplicative forms of AI-generated content. In response, the spokesperson pointed to Square's partnerships and integrations with Google to "help small businesses overcome ... discoverability hurdles" -- but didn't answer the question directly.

As a part of the raft of new generative AI capabilities, Square's point of sales system can now auto-generate item descriptions for seller catalogs. Square pitches this as a massive time saver -- but color me skeptical. eBay recently rolled out a similar item description generator and the feedback has been less than stellar, with users complaining about repetitiveness and fluff in the AI-generated descriptions.

When presented with these concerns, the Square spokesperson noted that item descriptions from the generator are created "based on inputs from sellers, including keywords to keep descriptions focused, and length and tone guidelines to avoid overly verbose or fluffy results." But it remains to be seen if sellers adhere to these guidelines.

Elsewhere on the AI front (not necessarily generative AI, despite how Square refers to them in the press release), the Kitchen Display System, Square's kiosk for restaurant order management, can now auto-assign menu items to kitchen categories and station screens. Square's scheduling system, Appointments, can automatically import service names, descriptions, durations and prices during onboarding, meanwhile. And Square's namesake point-of-sales platform now suggests items for sellers to adopt "based on insights about their business." (It's not clear exactly which insights -- the press release doesn't specify.)

Square Team Communication, which adds announcements and messaging to Square Team, Square's app for employee scheduling and time tracking, is now able to generate and send out announcements to let employees know about new products and upcoming promotions. (The topic, length and tone are adjustable, Square says.) And Square Messages, Square's business-customer messaging platform, can now suggest "sophisticated" AI responses, with the ability to personalize messages with replies that prepopulate customer names. (This upgrades Square Messages' existing reply generator, which Square claims is generating 450,000 messages per month.)

In the press release, Saumil Mehta, Square's head of point of sale, is quoted as saying that the new generative AI capabilities put Square "at the forefront of technology."

“Square is uniquely positioned to be the technology partner that enables the most seamless, intuitive applications of AI," Mehta said.

Me, I'm not so sure. But if the sheer breadth of today's rollout is any indication, Square's ambitious if nothing else.

Recommended Stories

  • How roboticists are thinking about generative AI

    The topic of generative AI comes up frequently in my newsletter, Actuator. This time out, it seemed generative AI was waiting in the wings, biding its time, waiting for the inevitable cratering of crypto. Things are, however, different with generative AI.

  • Deasie wants to rank and filter data to make generative AI more reliable

    While at McKinsey, they say they observed "significant problems" -- and opportunities -- around enterprise data governance, and specific ways in which these problems could impact a company's ability to adopt generative AI. A recent IDC survey of more than 900 executives at large enterprises found that 86% agree more governance is needed to ensure the "quality and integrity" of generative AI insights. Just 30% of respondents to the survey, meanwhile, said that they felt "extremely prepared or ready" to leverage generative AI today.

  • Box unveils unique AI pricing plan to account for high cost of running LLMs

    As generative AI becomes embedded in enterprise software, one of the challenges that companies face is how to fairly price it to recoup the cost of running their content against foundational large language models like OpenAI's. Box introduced Box AI last May, bringing generative AI to the platform via a partnership with OpenAI. “So regardless of whether you ask a document question, you generate content in Box Notes or you go to a hub and ask a question, you get 20 queries per month,” CEO Aaron Levie said. At that point, they can dip into a shared pool of 2,000 additional credits that belong to the entire company.

  • Some gen AI vendors say they'll defend customers from IP lawsuits. Others, not so much.

    A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.

  • Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

    Meta announced today it's rolling out its first generative AI features for advertisers, allowing them to use AI to create backgrounds, expand images and generate multiple versions of ad text based on their original copy. The launch of the new tools follows the company's Meta Connect event last week where the social media giant debuted its Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and a host of other generative AI products, including stickers and editing tools, as well as AI-powered smart glasses. In the case of AI tools for the ad industry, the new products may not be as wild as the celebrity AIs that let you chat with virtual versions of people like MrBeast or Paris Hilton, but they showcase how Meta believes generative AI can assist the brands and businesses that are responsible for delivering the majority of Meta's revenue.

  • Generative AI image editing is coming to Instagram

    At its Connect event, Meta revealed new AI image editing and sticker-creation features for Instagram.

  • Okta plans to weave AI across its entire identity platform using multiple models

    One thing is clear this year: Generative AI is having a tremendous impact on the software industry, and a week doesn’t pass without software companies announcing their plans to incorporate the seemingly game-changing technology into their platforms. The identity company is making a slew of AI-related announcements at the company’s Oktane customer conference, taking place this week in San Francisco. For Okta, that means training a model on all of the data it’s been collecting about identity and putting that to work to help make customers safer.

  • Google Pixel 8 lineup has a bevy of generative AI features

    Google is infusing Pixel 8s with generative AI, adding on-demand summaries, translations and read-aloud features in articles and web pages.

  • How much can artists make from generative AI? Vendors won't say

    As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from The Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.

  • Researchers say current AI watermarks are trivial to remove

    In the context of AI, watermarking can allow a computer to detect if text or an image is generated from artificial intelligence. Researchers have found its pretty easy to evade the current methods of watermarking.

  • Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts

    Following the successful launch of Spotify's AI-powered DJ feature and, more recently, added support for AI-translated podcasts, Spotify now appears to be developing another means of using AI in its app: AI-powered playlists. References discovered in the app's code indicate the company may be developing generative AI playlists users could create using prompts. The additions were uncovered by tech veteran-turned-investor Chris Messina, who posted screenshots of code in Spotify's app that refer to "AI playlists" and "playlists based on your prompts."

  • Getty is going to offer AI-generated images after all

    Getty is officially getting into the AI image business, after banning AI art a year ago.

  • From AI Assistant to image restyler: Meta's new AI features

    Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."

  • The hot new thing: AI platforms that stop AI's mistakes before production

    In fact, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of Cloud and AI, estimated back in March that upwards of 40% of the code that developers were uploading to the AI developer tool GitHub Copilot was both "AI-generated and unmodified." Earlier this week, an Israel-based startup, Digma, announced $6 million in seed funding for a continuous feedback platform that runs locally on developers' machines and helps them analyze their code -- including generative AI-created code -- to identify issues. Today, a months-old, four-person, Bay Area-startup called Braintrust is taking the wraps off its own fresh funding round of $3 million.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • YouTube Studio to give creators a generative AI tool to suggest video topics

    During today's YouTube event, CEO Neal Mohan revealed that the platform is testing a new generative AI-powered tool in YouTube Studio that suggests video topics, making the brainstorming process easier for content creators. Called “AI insights for Creators,” the inspiration tool will generate ideas based on data about what audiences are already watching, Mohan explained. The AI tool suggests a video idea about Portugal's history and recommends places in the area she could highlight for her subscribers.

  • Writer nets $100M for its enterprise-focused generative AI platform

    Investors haven't tired of generative AI startups yet -- particularly those with clear enterprise applications. Case in point, Writer, which is developing what it describes as a "full-stack" generative AI platform for businesses, today announced it raised $100 million in a Series B funding round led by ICONIQ Growth with participation from WndrCo, Balderton Capital and Insight Partners, Aspect Ventures and Writer customers Accenture and Vanguard. Bringing Writer's total raised to $126 million and valuing the company at between $500 million and $750 million post-money, the new tranche will fund the development of Writer's "industry-specific" text-generating AI models, co-founder and CEO May Habib tells TechCrunch.

  • After relaunching as a studio for creators, LimeWire acquires BlueWillow, a Midjourney competitor

    In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. Now, to build that out further, today it's announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. BlueWillow was only founded earlier this year, but with interest in generative AI being what it is right now, Discord becoming a go-to platform for creatives to engage with these tools, and the main version of its service being free to use, it really took off.

  • Selfie-scraper, Clearview AI, wins appeal against UK privacy sanction

    Controversial US facial recognition company, Clearview AI, has won an appeal against a privacy sanction issued by the UK last year. In May 2022, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued a formal enforcement notice on Clearview -- which included a fine of around £7.5 million (~$10M) -- after concluding the self-scraping AI firm had committed a string of breaches of local privacy laws. It also ordered the company, which uses the scraped personal data to sell an identity-matching service to law enforcement and national security bodies, to delete information it held on UK citizens.

  • Amazon says its new AI-powered robots reduce fulfilment time by 25 percent

    The company claims the technology will also improve safety, though robots in their warehouses have been previously linked to more injuries.