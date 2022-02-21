Is Squarespace (SQSP) A Smart Long-Term Investment?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

MPE Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The 5-year-old investment firm had a decline of 24.8% for the year ended December 31st, 2021, below its S&P 500 TR benchmark that had a 28.7% return for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

MPE Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) and discussed its stance on the firm. Squarespace, Inc. is a New York City, New York-based website building and hosting company with a $4.7 billion market capitalization. SQSP delivered a -6.61% since the beginning of the year and it closed at $34.31 per share on February 15, 2022.

Here is what MPE Capital has to say about Squarespace, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"One recent investment we made is in Squarespace. Squarespace offers a do-it-yourself website product, as well as some ancillary products including marketing and analytics tools, and domain registrations. Instead of hiring a traditional website developer and paying thousands for a website, most people can use templates and drag and drop to create a professional looking website for just $12 per month. They offer websites for all types of businesses, including ecommerce, restaurant bookings, paid content section, appointments, etc.

Their closest peers are Wix, GoDaddy, and Weebly. GoDaddy’s offering is far more basic and tailored to people who want a super simple website up and running very quickly. Wix is very similar but also offers slightly more advanced functionality, giving the user more flexibility in design. Weebly is very similar, but some users report slow down issues once a site reaches a certain size. Shopify is also a competitor, but their website offering is very basic and they are solely focused on e-commerce. Squarespace also integrates with Shopify, so a user can create a more beautiful website using Squarespace then use Shopify for the e-commerce back end. Most agencies use Wordpress which still accounts for a large percentage of websites; however, Wordpress requires coding skills and is not even close to the product offering of companies like Squarespace. As for number of users, Wix has about 6 million premium subscribers, Squarespace about 4 million, and Weebly and GoDaddy have about 1 million each (estimates)..." (Click here to see the full text)

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SQSP was in 11 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 12 funds in the previous quarter. Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) delivered a -41.21% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2021, we published an article that includes SQSP in the 15 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Jamaican Bobsled Team Competes for First Time Since 1998

    The Jamaican bobsled team competed in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 1998.

  • Dover's Payton Curley wins girls state wrestling title

    Curley claimed the 170-pound state title at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament which concluded at Hillard Davidson on Sunday.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022. In a post-COVID world, pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be expected to make larger strides […]

  • Got $10,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 9%

    Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) pay their shareholders an incredibly large yield of over 9% per year. If you were look at Omega Healthcare's payout ratio, which sits at over 100%, you might immediately discard this dividend stock as too risky. REITs assess the health of their dividend payments using funds from operations (FFO).

  • Family Dollar Recalls Contaminated Products After FDA Investigation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.