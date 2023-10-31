Squatter moved into Florida home and was even driving the owner’s car, sheriff says

An out-of-state property owner found a squatter was not only living in their Florida vacation home, but was driving their car and set up a PlayStation device in the bedroom, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The accused squatter was arrested Friday, Oct. 27, after being confronted by the homeowner, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Lee County is on Florida’s southwest coast.

“This nightmarish encounter was made after the homeowner received notification from their home’s smart thermostat that the temperature inside the home was changed,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The homeowner became suspicious and decided to check in on their property. While doing so, they witnessed (a man) driving their car and parking it in the garage. Immediately, the homeowner blocked (the man) from leaving the garage and called 911.”

An investigation revealed the 25-year-old suspect broke into the residence, then “made himself at home using the homeowner’s car, cooking in their kitchen, and connecting a PlayStation device in the bedroom,” officials said.

The suspect, who is from Lee County’s Fort Myers community, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle and larceny/grand theft of over $750 and less than $5,000, jail records show. He remained in custody Oct. 31.

Investigators did not reveal how long the man is suspected of living in the home.

Lee County has a program called “Vacation Home Check” that enables property owners to arrange for increased patrols when homes are unoccupied for six months or less, the sheriff’s office said.

