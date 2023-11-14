Squatters hopping from home to home across metro Atlanta, armed with fake leases

A group of squatters are accused of living in three different properties that were being managed by the same company.

All four suspects are charged with burglary, while one suspect is facing an additional charge of forgery for allegedly creating fake lease agreements between the property management company and himself.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they noticed strange activity around the house, days before police showed up.

“I saw what looked to be like a real estate agent outside she looked very shaken up,” said Alexis Ahonen, who lives in the neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ahonen says the strange activity started days before police showed up.

“Around 9:30 at night I saw a U-Haul pulling into that driveway with its light completely out and I thought that was odd,” Ahonen described.

“People coming in and out so we were wondering if they had new tenants living there,” said Clinton.

But there was nothing new about the group of squatters to The Open House Atlanta Property Management Group.

The company manages all three properties the squatters allegedly took over.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office evicted them on November 3. Days later, police say the same squatters were kicked out of a property in another part of town, after that, they went to Cobb County.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the police report, an employee of the property management company told investigators the squatters presented fake lease agreements to authorities in past cases and delayed actual renters from moving in.

“I’m horrified that’s what was going on but relieved that there is now some ending to this whole saga of the house across the street,” said Sandra Keller who lives in the neighborhood.

“Trash left out for weeks and weeks and people coming and going all the time,” said Lee Keller, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say they began noticing problems with the property along Millbrook Farm Road after the owners moved out. They say it’s the only house in their quiet family-oriented neighborhood, that they are suspicious of.

We’re hoping this will bring attention to the property and someone will buy it or rent it out long-term so we can have a family here again,” said Keller.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: