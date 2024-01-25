'Squatters' turn Beverly Hills mansion into party hub. But how? The listing agent explains.

The entertaining area with pool, spa, wet bar and fireplace. Pictures taken before the "squatters" moved in.

A group of squatters have allegedly taken over a house in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills neighborhood and turned it into a "party house," creating a nuisance by disturbing residents in the area.

The listing agent for the property located at Beverly Grove Place, John Woodward IV, told USA TODAY that the alleged squatters moved into the house in late October and have been living there since. Woodward says that he was appointed by the Los Angeles County Criminal Court to sell the property.

Woodward said that someone went up to the property with a locksmith and changed the locks and code of the huge private gate illegally and then leased it out to several other people. The court-appointed broker said that he called the police as soon as he found out. However, the people in the house produced a "fake lease," to which the police said that it was a "civil matter". The Beverly Hills Police Department said that the location does not come under their jurisdiction and falls under the Los Angeles Police Department, so they cannot comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the LAPD did not immediately respond to USA Today's request for information.

The step-down living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace. The pictures were taken by the listing agent before the "squatters" moved in.

'Squatters' throw wild parties

"The cops have probably been up there no less than 50 times," said Woodward. "They're having crack parties and laughing gas parties and orgies and all sorts of (things) going on up there."

Woodward said that the people living in the mansion have also been renting out rooms, advertising the property as "Beverly Hills Lodge". He said some people have even been arrested from the house on drug and nuisance-related charges, but nothing has deterred its occupants from creating havoc night after night.

"They ran out a rage party every night up there," Woodward said. "Everybody's so upset about the situation."

Police and EMT outside the property in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles that has allegedly been taken over by a group of squatters.

Squatting in California: Los Angeles Airbnb renter leaves property after 570 days, lawsuits: report

Neighbors fed up

Residents in the neighborhood are miserable with the situation and told ABC News 7 that the squatters have been throwing wild parties, some for which they even charge admission. The local media outlet reported that "condoms and drug paraphernalia" littered the area around the house, located on the border of Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

A resident of the area told ABC7 that the party goers arrive in loud cars, motorcycles and Ubers, often around 2 a.m. in the morning, creating noise and blocking the small one-lane roads.

Fran Solomon, who owns the house next door that she's currently renting out, likened the situation to a "roaming pitbull".

"There's a roaming pit bull with children around," Solomon told ABC7. "There are people drunk and stoned, wobbling, walking in and out, and then driving the canyons. Does someone need to be killed before the police will do something?"

Solomon said that the tenants living in her house have had to hire an armed security guard to protect themselves.

The Mediterranean-style estate is nestled on a cul-de-sac with panoramic city views, according to the Zillow listing. The dining room opens to a patio with fireplace, side yard and fountain.

Squatting: Police: Squatters in Nashville arrested, say God told them to stay at million-dollar home

Ownership issues led to alleged squatting

Woodward said that the mess surrounding the sprawling Mediterranean-style estate stem from ownership issues.

The house, which is currently on sale for $4.5 million, was previously owned by an orthopedic surgeon, Munir Uwaydah, who fled to Lebanon after he was accused in the murder and death of 21-year-old model Julianna Redding, with whom he was also reportedly in a relationship with. Uwaydah has also been linked to a health insurance fraud scheme and remains at large, according to a 2015 report by the L.A. Times.

The master bedroom at the Beverly Grove Place with a sitting area, balcony and fireplace.

The property, built in 1999, has received multiple offers from prospective buyers, according to Woodward, but the matters regarding its ownership and the ongoing squatter situation have prevented a sale from going through.

Woodward says that he has never seen anything like in his 40+ year career as a broker in Los Angeles.

It is not yet clear who owns the property.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Squatters' take over Beverly Hills mansion, throw wild parties