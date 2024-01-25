Squeal on the Eel becomes nonprofit, accepting applications for funding

Jan. 25—Squeal on the Eel recently received 501©(3) status and, as it prepares for its third year, those behind the festival are seeking to distribute funding to local nonprofits through an application process.

In 2023, the AMVETS, Cass County Special Olympics, Cass County Food Backpack Program and Immigrant Connection were chosen to receive $16,000 each in funding.

Caston High School's Future Farmer's of America program, Lewis Cass Buddy Bags, Felix's Pantry and the Pioneer Elementary Food 4 Kids Back Pack Program each received $4,000 in funding.

In 2022, the Squeal's first year, $15,000 checks were given to Emmaus Mission Center, 4th Dimension Recovery Home, Cass County Domestic Violence Task Force and The Father's House.

"Being able to have the Squeal and raise the amount of money we raise to give back, it makes a huge impact," said organizer Stephanie Helton. "It's a huge impact for the community."

Local organizations with 501©(3) status may download applications for funding on the festival's website at www.squealontheeel.org/non-for-profit-application.

All applications must be mailed to Squeal on the Eel at P.O. Box 1853 before March 1.

Tyson chaplain Alex Beane was inspired to create Squeal on the Eel as a way to give back to the community. Coworkers Helton, Jason Snyder and Eric Goodwin helped flesh out Beane's vision and, 2 years later, the first festival took place in Riverside Park.

While the organizers are Tyson employees, Squeal on the Eel is an event that was created outside of Tyson. However, Tyson wanted to support its employees and is a major sponsor of the event.

"The very first two years we just kind of picked (the organizations)," said Snyder. "Emmaus helped us a lot so we picked Emmaus. Now, we want the community to reach out to us."

"We just became a nonprofit," Helton said. "So, until this year we didn't have applications and we didn't have a lot of the things we can do now because we weren't a nonprofit."

Those who wish to apply should include a history of their organization and what they intend to do with the funding if chosen.

While the organizers know the process of putting on a festival now, it's still a challenge. They are working to finalize the band lineup.

"We know everything that it takes to (organize the festival)," said Snyder. "We know we need bands but negotiating with bands will be a little different each year. The same thing goes with other aspects of the festival. Yeah, it's easier but it's still a ton of work."

"We try to keep it massive," Helton said. "We want Cass County to be on the map. We have people traveling from Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky. Basically, all the surrounding states came to Cass County last year."

Helton recalled last year that members of the band Black Stone Cherry wanted to shop for Pokemon cards while performing at the Squeal on the Eel. Instead of visiting a national retailer, Helton sent them to Bonus Pints where Savini Comics had just opened. The band members happily found the Pokemon cards they wanted and even more in the different businesses that share a home with Bonus Pints.

"It absolutely showcases Cass County to people who aren't from here," Helton said.

The organizers said Cass County can once again expect great entertainment and a larger barbecue competition in 2024.

This year's Squeal on the Eel is scheduled for June 15 at Riverside Park.