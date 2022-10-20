‘Squealing’ suitcase left at vacation rental had 6 puppies in it, Florida cops say

A pink suitcase left outside a Florida vacation rental eventually aroused the suspicions of Tampa police, who discovered six puppies “stuffed” inside.

It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, and all six puppies survived the ordeal, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The puppies owe their lives to their mother, who tried desperately to get someone’s attention earlier in the day, officials said.

“Two Tampa Police Department officers found a mom and her puppy running in a busy neighborhood ... and brought them to us,” the Humane Society reported.

“After returning to the scene to investigate further, they noticed a closed suitcase with squeals coming from inside of it, outside a vacation rental. Six puppies (were) stuffed inside! We are so grateful they returned to the scene to save these puppies!”

The culprit remains unknown, and police are looking for tips in the case. The suitcase was found in a heavily commercial part of Tampa, near the intersection of Spruce Street and the six-lane Dale Mabry Highway.

It is estimated the puppies are 5 weeks old. All seven have been reunited with their mom, a terrier mix, and are being cared for at a Humane Society puppy nursery, officials said.

News of the discovery sparked outrage on social media, with commenters lauding the police and condemning the person responsible.

“There is a special place in hell for the disgusting human who did this,” one woman wrote.

“I just don’t understand how humans can do this to such innocence. How can you sleep at night?” another posted.

The case is similar to one reported Sept. 17 in North Carolina, when a motorist spotted a suitcase “moving” by itself along a highway, according to McClatchy News. Four puppies were found inside, all females about 10 weeks old, officials said.

The four were taken in by county officials and put up for adoption.

