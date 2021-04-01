In squeezed euro debt sales, governments curb inflated hedge fund demand

  • FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt
  • FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of euro banknotes
1 / 2

In squeezed euro debt sales, governments curb inflated hedge fund demand

FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt
Yoruk Bahceli
·6 min read

By Yoruk Bahceli

(Reuters) - The ECB's massive bond-buying programme has fuelled a bonanza in euro zone sovereign debt, with some investors vastly overstating their orders at debt sales in a bid to secure the coveted paper. But now some governments are starting to say, enough is enough.

Borrowers including the European Union, France and Spain are moving to rein in orders from hedge funds in their syndicated bond sales, a government official and four banking sources involved in the deals told Reuters.

The aim is to stem a deluge of inflated orders from these funds, which vastly overstate their demand in an attempt to guarantee they secure their desired amount of bonds, according to the sources.

"The concern is that if you don't have the correct picture, you might make mistakes in the future about what the actual demand for the bonds is," said Stelios Leonidou, who manages Cyprus's debt issuance. He told Reuters he had raised the issue with banks, though did not say Cyprus planned to curb orders.

The investor rush to snap up sovereign debt is being partly driven by the European Central Bank's immense presence in the secondary market, where it's 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic war chest to shore up the euro zone economy is making it harder for investors to find bonds to buy.

The likes of hedge funds and some other investors are looking to make a quick profit by buying bonds in government sales and flipping them to the ECB for more.

Order inflation has become so extreme of late that government debt management offices are pushing back. Two bankers said they had at times seen hedge funds putting in orders that exceeded the totality of the assets they managed.

The European Union has been capping orders, mainly from hedge funds, since the beginning of the year and France did so in a March deal, according to the bankers, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter and did not specify what the level of the caps were. Spain also limited such orders in February, the sources said.

The strategy involves having managers at banks explain to the buyers during the sale process that the borrower would be capping their orders, meaning bids exceeding that cap would not be taken into consideration, the people added.

"The message was: you're not going to get any benefit from putting orders above a certain size," said one of the bankers.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said it uses an allocation policy in line with EU securities law.

France's debt management office told Reuters there was no specific cap on the order size but that banks were instructed to make investors understand it would be amenable to orders "more in line" with what they could reasonably expect to receive.

Spain's treasury said its order cap has been in place for several years and that it applies "uniformly across categories of investors".

The ECB declined to comment.

STIMULUS SIDE-EFFECTS

Sovereign bonds are a necessary asset for many investors, which need them in portfolios to manage risk and returns. Some hedge funds and other investors also trade in the bonds, making it easier for the debt to be bought and sold in the marketplace.

However the ECB's bond-buying since 2015, which it has stepped up during the pandemic, has created an investor rush that has led to supply shortages.

Eight euros of demand chased every euro of syndicated government debt in January this year, Reuters analysis of Refinitiv IFR data shows, versus two euros in January 2015.

Order books routinely exceed the funds raised by over 10 times; last October's European Union 17-billion-euro issue set a record, drawing 233 billion euros in bids. Even junk-rated Greece saw a 26-billion-euro order book at a recent 2.5-billion-euro sale of 30-year bonds.

For hedge funds - who are allocated a relatively small chunk of bonds by issuers - the supply-demand imbalance means they often get far fewer than they ask for, so they order more than they need, according to the interviews with bankers and government officials.

This makes it difficult for governments to gauge the true demand and can make it appear that they have underpriced the debt and are not delivering value, even though much of the demand is illusory.

Britain's Treasury Committee wrote to its debt management office in November, for example, demanding to know how it ensured pricing was "keen enough in favour of the taxpayer".

Buyers are "almost incentivized to inflate their orders to get a reasonable allocation", said Gareth Hill, a fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

One hedge fund manager, who requested anonymity, said that after inflating his order in the recent Greek issue, he received only 3% of his order. "We didn't get enough," he added.

Anthony Requin and Maric Post, heads of the French and Belgian debt management offices, said they may raise the issue of inflated orders at the European Union's sovereign debt sub-committee, which meets at least once a quarter.

'COMPLETELY PREPOSTEROUS'

Before the ECB's bond buying, hedge funds would only bid in issues if they had a specific interest in the deal, one banker said. "Now, it's all these players getting involved systematically in every transaction".

In January, for example, a 50-year French bond sale saw 75 billion euros in bids. Requin, the debt management office head, estimates over 80% were from hedge funds and other so-called relative-value accounts - investors who sell the bonds on quickly, also known as "fast-money" accounts.

The numbers were "completely preposterous", he said. "They don't reflect anything," he added.

The same month, after receiving a 130-billion-euro order book, Spain's debt management office cut the yield it offered on its bond more sharply than usual. Bond prices go up when yields fall.

Over half the orders then vanished, an experience which bankers said spooked debt management offices. Spain's treasury director general Pablo de Ramon-Laca blames it on hedge fund-type bidders who might have found it harder to profitably flip the paper after the price hike.

Most "real-money" investors - those such as asset managers and pension funds who hold onto bonds for a longer period - accepted the tighter price "but a good many fast-money accounts found that this reduced their profit unbearably", de Ramon-Laca said.

At France and Spain's most recent deals in February and March, headline orders did shrink considerably.

Still, the Spanish and French bonds were oversubscribed 13 and five times respectively. Last week's 13 billion-euro EU deal drew nearly 100 billion euros of orders.

($1 = 0.8522 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Sara Rossi in Milan and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Sujata Rao, Paritosh Bansal and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Chen, Hanyu to face off again at World Team Trophy in April

    Fresh off his third consecutive world title, Nathan Chen will lead the U.S. squad at next month's World Team Trophy, where he will face off again with two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu. Chen, winner of the last five U.S. championships, used a sensational free skate to take the world crown on Saturday, with Japan's Hanyu finishing third. From April 15-18 in Osaka, Japan, they will anchor their respective nation's team.

  • Greenland's vast ice sheet is being turned black by algae, part of a vicious cycle making it melt faster

    Climate change is accelerating the proliferation of these algae, one expert said. This in turn accelerates melting of the Greenland ice sheet.

  • Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis. "Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. Lebanon is hurtling towards collapse in a financial meltdown that is posing the most serious threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, but bickering politicians have been unable to form a government for months.

  • Coronavirus update: India is facing a 'severe, intensive' second wave

    Experts believe India is facing the threat of a devastating and deadlier second wave of coronavirus.

  • Osaka's win streak ends, Medvedev also loses at Miami Open

    As Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak neared an end Wednesday, she paused before serving to crane her neck and study the sky, as if seeking intervention from above. Then she carried on, and so did No. 23-seeded Maria Sakkari, who upset Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. “The more stuff like this happens, the more I'll learn from it,” the No. 2-ranked Osaka said.

  • Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

    Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a Geneva news briefing. "The information that the companies shared publicly at the (SAGE) meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements that WHO has asked for this vaccine," Cravioto said, referring to the group of independent experts' closed-door meeting.

  • South Korean foreign minister going to China for first time in three years

    A South Korean foreign minister will visit China this week for the first time in three years, looking for ways to improve ties even as tensions are running high between Beijing and the United States, the South's most important ally. Chung Eui-yong will go to China on Friday, and on Saturday will meet with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement. "This meeting of the diplomatic ministers of Korea and China will serve as an opportunity to explore ways to develop bilateral relations between Korea and China and to exchange in-depth opinions on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues," the statement said.

  • ‘I Love Lucy’ again: TV show returns as a film starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman

    The television classic “I Love Lucy” is coming back from the 1950s, this time as a movie that started filming this week in Los Angeles with Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles.

  • 7 healthy and delicious oat-based breakfast recipes that have helped me lose weight and get strong

    If you're bored of oatmeal, try turning your oats into blueberry pancakes, chocolate chip cookies, or banana bread baked oats.

  • Surging Penguins thriving by keeping it simple

    Mike Sullivan spent a decade in the NHL carving out a niche as a defense-minded forward more intent on blocking shots than taking them. Nearly 20 years after his final game on the ice, Sullivan's ethos endures. The quickest way to the Pittsburgh coach's heart (and the playing time that comes along with it) isn't some sort of dazzling end-to-end rush but a timely clear.

  • Fauci defends AstraZeneca's 'good' vaccine as concerns persist in Europe

    Dr. Anthony Fauci defended AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the day after Germany limited distribution of it, citing persistent European concerns over blood clots.

  • Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97

    Andre Drummond left his Lakers debut with a bruised right toe, and Jrue Holiday scored 28 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-97 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 17 points and eight assists as the Bucks snapped their three-game losing streak with a workmanlike victory over the depleted defending NBA champions, who are still without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

  • Iowa Democrat Rita Hart withdraws election challenge to six-vote congressional loss

    Rita Hart, a Democrat, had asked U.S. House to overturn Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' six-vote win in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

  • Hollywood luminaries sign letter supporting trans women on Trans Day of Visibility

    America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Gloria Steinem, Laverne Cox and many more are denouncing "ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric."

  • Joe Biden’s Presidency Has Highlighted the Rifts in the American Catholic Church

    As Easter approaches, the questions of how Catholicism has framed Biden’s life have become matters of historic importance at a pivotal movement for the church—and for America

  • U.S. Republican House leader resists pressure to punish Trump ally Gaetz

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday resisted calls to punish a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who, according to a U.S. law enforcement source, faces a federal probe into a relationship with an underage girl. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would not strip Representative Matt Gaetz of his committee assignments absent proof that he has engaged in wrongdoing, as Democrats have demanded. Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possibly violating sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old girl with whom he was romantically involved, according to a U.S. enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Brazil names new military chiefs amid tensions with Bolsonaro

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Defense Ministry on Wednesday named new commanders of its armed forces, a day after the previous three chiefs were sacked as part of President Jair Bolsonaro's unprecedented attempt to meddle in the military. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira will take over the army, Almir Garnier the navy and Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior the air force, said Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto in his first news conference since assuming his new role this week. As he announced the names, Braga Netto said the armed forces remained faithful to their constitutional mission.