Squeezed for money, Donald Trump turns up his dizzying email fundraising appeals - Kelly

Today’s column begins with a confession: I’m on Donald Trump’s email list.

I’m not sure how I landed there. Regular readers of this column know I’m not exactly a card-carrying MAGA-man. But each day, my email box fills with missives from the man who still refers to himself as “president.” His emails to me sometimes begin with “Dear Patriot” and include invitations to all sorts of events.

Dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, intrigued me the most. Gee, I thought, breaking bread at the same estate where the former president stored secret documents in the bathroom?

Then, I read the fine print. To get to Mar-a-Lago, I have to enter a lottery and “win” the invitation.

I passed.

But that hasn’t stopped me from continuing to read Trump’s emails.

On some days, I receive only one or two emails. Sometimes, half a dozen. Sometimes, they arrive at midday. Sometimes at night. But each day, at least one arrives, usually with a footnote asking me to send money.

And now, Trump sneakers?

Former President Donald Trump introduces his signature shoes at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia on Feb. 17, 2024. The sneakers are currently being marketed as “Never Surrender High-Tops" and selling for $399.

I mention this in light of Trump’s decision this week to jump into the shoe business in a big way.

In case you missed this latest venture, the man, who is now on the hook to pay nearly half a billion dollars after federal and New York state court judgments against him, has a new fundraising scheme.

He’s selling sneakers.

It’s actually possible to work up a sweat or just cruise around town in a pair of Trump’s “Never Surrender Gold High Tops” priced at $399 each.

Yes, that’s the price. And yes, they’re gold and shiny, with red soles — presumably for all those “red” states. And they feature a noticeable “T” logo on the side and on the tongue, along with several red and blue stripes. Think of the impression you’ll make.

If truth be told here, these sneakers bear a remarkable resemblance to several top-of-the-line Nike models. But let’s not get picky. Sneakers are sneakers, right? And Trump needs the cash.

Trump’s introduction of the sneakers earlier this week before a crowd at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia was received with a mix of boos and cheers, according to media reports. No matter, though. The pre-order for 1,000 pairs of “Never Surrenders” sold out. That means Trump will gross almost $400,000 from this marketing venture.

Which brings me back to my emails.

Donald Trump may be running for president. But he’s also a salesman. He can’t help himself. This is his life. His voters don’t seem to mind.

Memo to swing voters: The next president will be old — and facts still matter | Mike Kelly

In case you missed out on the pre-order for the gold sneakers, there are alternatives.

For $199, you can “pre-order” a pair of “T-Red Wave” sneakers at the TrumpSneakers.com website. “These aren't just sneakers,” the website says, “They're a bold statement for those who ride the tide of change with courage and conviction.”

If red is not your look, you can go with the white and gold “Potus 45” sneakers, also priced at $199 each and made with knit fabric. “These aren't just any sneakers,” the website proclaims. “They're a power play for your feet.”

But don’t stop with your feet.

There is “Victory 47 Cologne” to be had for $99 a bottle and presumably not for your feet. The sneakers website calls this cologne “part of President Trump’s exclusive line” and “the signature scent of strength and success,” with a “crisp opening of citrus” that “blends into a cedar heart, underpinned by a rich base of leather and amber, crafting a commanding presence.”

Memo to Republicans: These legal actions facing Donald Trump should scare you | Mike Kelly

This is definitely a cologne that arrives before you do.

As if that’s not enough, the website adds that "Victory is more than a fragrance — this cologne is for the movers, the shakers, and the history makers.”

By the way, ladies, Trump did not forget you. Yes, there is a perfume to be had for $99 a bottle. This is “a fragrance that captures the essence of feminine strength and elegance,” the website says. “Infused with a blend of light floral notes, hints of citrus zest, and a whisper of spice, this scent is for the woman who embraces her victories with grace and allure.”

There is more, of course.

Trump’s emails tell me there are T-shirts to be had, and coffee mugs with a photo of Trump’s mug shot after he was arraigned in one of his upcoming criminal trials.

Sales pitches in the face of financial crisis

Last week, an email arrived with the message “Pretty Please” in the subject line. Of course, I opened the email and found Trump asking this surprising question: “Are you voting for me again?”

Memo to Trump and friends: I didn’t vote for you — ever.

The email was actually an invitation to “take the poll.” As with that Mar-a-Lago invitation, I was intrigued.

“I’m only sending this message to my strongest supporters,” the email said. “So of course, I could never forget you. So if it isn’t too much to ask, can you kindly respond before the end of the day?”

I clicked the “MAGA poll” button and was led to a website that asked if I was voting for Trump again and whether I “support President Trump more or less after every single witch hunt, raid, indictment and arrest the radical left has thrown at him?”

Memo to Democrats: Here are five keys to win in your rematch with Donald Trump | Mike Kelly

Then I noticed the real purpose of this “poll.” It was a fundraising gimmick. Trump asked for donations of $20.24” — for the 2024 election — and $47 to remind everyone that he would be the 47th president if he is elected in November.

I passed. It was St. Valentine’s Day — also Ash Wednesday for Christians. A day of flowers, chocolates, love notes and fasting and thoughts of penance and alms giving. Trump’s needs don’t quite fall into the “alms giving” category.

But it was St. Valentine’s Day. And here was yet another intriguing email that arrived at 6:58 a.m. and was titled: “I love you Melania.”

I couldn’t resist reading, especially in light of the fact that this alleged love note arrived only weeks after a federal judge in New York City ordered Trump to pay additional fines for defaming the former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, after a jury found that Trump sexually assaulted her years ago in a Fifth Avenue department store.

The email included a photograph of Trump and his wife, Melania.

“Dear Melania,” it began. “I love you.”

What followed is a message that probably will never be found in one of those Hallmark valentines that you can buy at your local drug store.

“Even after every single indictment, arrest and witch hunt, you never left my side,” Trump wrote to his wife, who has not been seen at her husband’s side all that much lately. “You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump.”

I noticed another message, asking me to “leave some kind words for the first lady.”

I clicked the “Send Your Love” button.

I was led to another fundraising appeal. I was suckered again. As I said, Trump is definitely a salesman. He has some hefty expenses facing him — including an election campaign. But he has another eight months to come up with sales pitches.

A grateful nation awaits.

